NORTHUMBERLAND — Gavin Hoot pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, and Chayse Snyder knocked in a pair of runs as Sunbury/Northumberland slammed Williamsport, 8-1, to stay alive in the Susquehanna Valley League Junior American Legion playoffs Friday.
Sunbury/Northumberland pounded 10 singles and scored runs in four consecutive innings to pull away. They host Berwick/Bloomsburg in the championship round today at 5:30 p.m.
Hoot allowed just a fourth-inning run on three singles, striking out five over 5 1/3 innings before handing the ball to Charles Walter. He fanned three in 1 2/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.
Sunbury/Northumberland broke a scoreless tie with two outs in the third inning. Griffin Parker singled to right field, and Snyder followed with a two-run hit to left, scoring both Parker and Josh Hendricks, a courtesy runner for catcher Nate Strausser who led off the inning with a single.
After Williamsport got on the board with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, Sunbury/Northumberland answered with three two-out runs in the home half. Sunbury/Northumberland scored seven of its runs with two outs.
Mike Vaders scored twice in the win, while Hoot, Parker and Corbin Stahl added RBIs.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY LEAGUE
JUNIOR AMERICAN LEGION PLAYOFFS
At Pineknotter Park, Northumberland
Elimination game
Sunbury/Northumberland 8, Williamsport 1
Williamsport;000;100;0 — 1-4-7
Sunbury/Northumberland;002;312;x — 8-10-0
Weight, Reeder (5) and Bowes. Gavin Hoot, Charles Walter (6) and Nate Strausser.
WP: Hoot. LP: Weight.
Williamsport: Bowes 1-for-2, run; Desanto 1-for-1, RBI; Walters 1-for-2; Stroud 1-for-1.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Declan Abrahims 1-for-4; Griffin Parker 1-for-4, RBI; Chayse Snyder 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Corbin Stahl 1-for-3, RBI; Graiden Campbell 1-for-3, run; Mike Vaders 1-for-3, 2 runs; Strausser 1-for-2; Hoot 1-for-2, RBI; Landen Mull 1-for-1, 2 runs.