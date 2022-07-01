NORTHUMBERLAND — Sunbury/Northumberland defeated Bloomsburg twice Thursday in Junior Legion baseball, once in a regularly-scheduled game and once in the resumption of a game that was suspended.
Sunbury/Northumberland (8-4) won the suspended game 10-3, and followed that with a 12-2, five-inning win.
Gavyn Erb (5-2) earned the win on the mound in both games.
In the opener — during which Sunbury/Northumberland was the visiting team, despite the game being completed at Pineknotter Park — Sunbury/Northumberland broke open a 1-1 game after two innings.
Sunbury/Northumberland scored twice in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to open a 10-1 lead before Bloomsburg (3-8) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Brody Rebuck led the way at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Nate Strausser went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and three runs driven in.
In the nightcap, Bloomsburg grabbed a 1-0 lead after one inning. Sunbury/Northumberland scored multiple runs in each of the last four innings, starting with four runs in the second.
Strausser, Corbin Stahl and Mike Vaders each had a pair of hits in the win. Stahl drove in three runs.
JUNIOR LEGION
Sunbury/Northumberland 10, Bloomsburg 3
Sunbury/Northumberland;102;122;2 — 10-12-3
Bloomsburg;010;000;2 — 3-2-3
Charlie Walter, Gavyn Erb (1), Gavin Hoot (6) and Nate Strausser. C. Stroup, CJ Stroup (3), Whitmoyer (6) and Johnson.
WP: Erb; LP: C Stroup.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Brody Rebuck 4-for-5, 2 2Bs, 3B, 3 RBIs; Strausser 3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Hunter Biddle 2-for-3, 2B; Corbin Stahl 1B, 3 runs.
Sunbury/Northumberland 12, Bloomsburg 2 (5 inn.)
Bloomsburg;100;10 — 2-2-3
Sunbury/Northumberland;043;23 — 12-11-1
One out with the winning run scored
Costa, Lutz (4) and Johnson. Erb, Rebuck (4) and Strausser.
WP: Erb; LP: Costa.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Stahl 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Strausser 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Mike Vaders 2-for-3, 2B; Rebuck 1B, 2 RBIs; Erb 2B; Biddle 3B, RBI; Walter 1-for-1, RBI, 3 runs.