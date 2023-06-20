NORTHUMBERLAND – Royce Bowes needed just 77 pitches to complete the game, and scattered four singles at Williamsport Post 1 dealt Sunbury/Northumberland its first Junior Legion loss of the season, 3-2, on Tuesday at Pinknotter Park.
Sunbury/Northumberland (8-1) fell behind 3-0 before rallying for two runs in the fourth inning. Declan Abrahims singled and scored on a Chayse Snyder double. After two outs, Graiden Cambell singled home Snyder to make 3-2.
That would the last chance Sunbury/Norry had to score as Bowes retired the final 10 hitters of the game to clinch the victory for Williamsport.
The Sunbury/Norry team had stayed undefeated in a win over Mifflinburg on Monday night, 17-4, at the New Berlin Legion Field.
Alex Kadryna, Gavin Landis, Charles Walter and Gavyn Erb each knocked in two runs for Sunbury/Northumberland in the victory.
Williamsport 3, Sunbury/Northumberland 2
Williamsport;100;200;0 — 3-5-2
Sunbury/Norry;000;200;0 — 2-4-0
Royce Bowes and Wagner. Gavyn Erb, Charles Walter (4) and Nate Strausser.
WP: Bowes; LP: Erb.
Williamsport: Bowes, 1-for-3, run; Wagner, 1-for-3, run; Dizard, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Declan Abrahims, 1-for-3, run; Chayse Snyder, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Graiden Campbell, 1-for-3, RBI.
Monday
Sunbury/Northumberland 17, Mifflinburg 4
Sunbury/Norry;542;101;4 — 17-16-2
Mifflinburg;100;300;0 — 4-8-7
Chayse Snyder, Gavin Landis (3), Declan Abrihims (5), Jake Hendricks (7) and Nate Strausser. Kaiden Kmett, Cole Reibsome (2), Casilla (3), Hunter Resseguie (7) and Cub Dietrich.
WP: Snyder; LP: Kmett.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Stahl, 2-for-2, 2 runs; Abrahims, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Henricks, 2-for-2, run; Gavin Parker, 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Snyder, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Alex Kadrnya, 1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mike Vaders, 3 runs, RBI; Landis, 1-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Justin Zeigler, 1-for-1, 2 runs; Charles Walter, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Erb, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Kmett, 3-for-4, run, RBI; B. Resseguie, 2-for-4.