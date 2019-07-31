Sunbury's Smith set for NASCAR debut

Mark Smith will get a chance to do something he’s wanted to for a long time on Thursday.
The racecar driver from Sunbury will make his debut in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at the Eldora Dirt Derby for Jordan Anderson Racing.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to compete at the NASCAR level,” Smith said. “These types of opportunities typically don’t present themselves at 48 years old.”
Jordan Anderson, who owns the team and drives the No. 3 Chevrolet Silvarado in the series, said he was excited to enter a second truck in this week’s race and to have Smith drive it.
Smith will race in the No. 38 Chevrolet Silverado.
“When the opportunity presented itself to put Mark Smith in a truck, it was a no-brainer,” Anderson said. “His success on the dirt has been proven over the years. It’s going to be an honor to see him get an opportunity in NASCAR on the dirt.”
Smith has more than 200 open-wheel career wins, and is a two-time 360 sprint car champion at Selinsgrove Speedway, winning in 2014 and 2016.
Smith’s familiarity with dirt-track racing could be beneficial at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.
“I’m looking forward to strapping into the No. 38 Chevy Silverado and (competing) at a track that I’m very familiar with,” Smith said. “The entire team has done a great job preparing a truck I feel confident in, and I’m hoping that we can bring home a finish that everyone will be proud of.”
Anderson said it was a full team effort to field a second truck this week.
“(I’m) incredibly grateful to everyone in the shop that put in the extra hours and helped make this happen,” Anderson said.