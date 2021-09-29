When Jude Smerlick leaves his Sunbury-area home this morning to head to South Carolina for The 2021 Mad Skills Motocross VURB Classic, he’ll have more confidence than in the past.
That’s because Smerlick, 15, placed third in the Supermini 2 (ages 13-16) at the 2021 Loretta Lynn Amateur National Championship in Tennessee last month.
“I definitely need to put in more work to keep up with the top factory guys,” Smerlick said. “My confidence level is definitely higher than last year heading down there. I’m going to kill it training, and then do my best.”
Smerlick will practice in South Carolina on Friday, and then race Saturday and Sunday.
One challenge for Smerlick, who has attended cyber school since 2018, is that he is not yet a factory rider. Factory riders are sponsored by a company, providing riders with bikes at no cost, travel paid to competitions all over the country, and other benefits that make life easier when racing. Smerlick does not yet have the luxury of this, however, certain competitors in his class enjoy the factory assistance.
“Our family structure makes it available for him to do that,” Smerlick’s mother Jen said. “He has older sisters, and because he’s the youngest of four and has two sisters that are grown and married, they help manage things. You know, whether it’s here at our home while we’re gone or managing our family business for us.”
Smerlick, whose father serves as his mechanic, said he took to motocross immediately. He received a dirt bike for his 4th birthday, and immediately hopped on.
“We have a story that we always laugh about,” Smerlick said. “Right when I hopped on it — I was 4, and it was my first time on a dirt bike — it was my birthday party, so there were about five rows of cars in the driveway. I somehow managed to weave through all the rows of cars without hitting any of them. I don’t know how I managed that because it was my first time.
“Then I went into my yard and ran into a bush. Stopping wasn’t really my thing.”
And other than a short break to play basketball when he was around 10, Smerlick doesn’t plan on stopping competing as a motocross rider.
“I don’t think I’m going to college,” he said. “I guess I can’t say that as of now, but by the looks of it, I’m really going to try to make a run for this as my career.”
One of Smerlick’s trainers, Brad Jerominski, said he thinks Smerlick has what it takes. That’s because of the mindset Smerlick shows while practicing with Jerominski, the founder of Club 57, at the WW Ranch Training Park in Jacksonville, Florida.
“That’s what makes guys like Jude successful without them even knowing it. I don’t think he goes to bed realizing his true talent, and his true talent isn’t on a dirt bike,” Jerominski said. “His true talent is that work ethic. Whatever he puts his mind to, he’ll accomplish. Jude’s the type of kid that will be successful in business or successful on a race track or lifting weights or whatever, just from that sheer ... growth mindset.”