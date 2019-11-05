The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 40 points, Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the NBA’s final undefeated team by knocking off the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Monday night.
Phoenix (5-2) is three games over .500 for the first time in more than four years. The surprising Suns are on a three-game winning streak and off to their best seven-game start since 2013.
Booker, serenaded with MVP chants from the home crowd in the fourth quarter, has 6,003 points in his career. He’s the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 6,000.
n Nets 135, Pelicans 125
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 39 points and nine assists, and Brooklyn withstood Brandon Ingram’s career-high 40 points to beat New Orleans.
The Nets had 67 points at halftime and a 20-point lead in the third quarter, but could never get comfortable until the final minute as Ingram kept coming at them.
n Bucks 134,
Timberwolves 106
MINNEAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 15 rebounds, and Milwaukee beat Minnesota.
Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in all seven games this season.
n Wizards 115, Pistons 99
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal’s 20 points and six assists helped Washington shake off what coach Scott Brooks called a “really bad” outing, and beat Detroit.
Two days after losing by 22 points at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Wizards improved to 2-4 thanks to 14 points and eight rebounds from Thomas Bryant, and nine points and six assists from Isaiah Thomas in his first start of the season.
n Rockets 107, Grizzlies 100
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Harden scored 44 points, and Houston recovered from a poor performance one night earlier to earn a victory over Memphis.