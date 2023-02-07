The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Deandre Ayton matched his career high with 35 points, Devin Booker scored 19 in his first game since Christmas, and the Phoenix Suns held off Cam Thomas, and the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 on Tuesday night.
The 21-year-old Thomas led a late charge, and finished with 43 points, becoming the youngest player in NBA history with three straight 40-point games. He had 44 and a career-high 47 points in his previous two games.
Mikal Bridges had 17 of his 21 points in the second half, and played a key role in the defensive effort that cooled off Thomas just long enough for the Suns to build a 12-point lead with 2:25 remaining.
Knicks 102, Magic 98
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Brunson scored 25 points, and made the go-ahead basket with 1:13 left, Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and New York beat Orlando.
Brunson’s running bank shot put the Knicks up for good at 94-93. He then fed Jericho Sims for a dunk and a three-point lead.
Pelicans 116, Hawks 107
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21, and New Orleans defeated Atlanta for its third straight victory.
Jonas Valanciunas, returning from a one-game absence because of a sore right quadriceps muscle, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans.
Grizzlies 104, Bulls 89
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 34 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks, and Memphis rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Chicago.
Desmond Bane finished with 17 points, and Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who stopped a three-game skid.
Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, whose three-game winning streak ended.