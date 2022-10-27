The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made a career-high 48 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night.
“He made some big saves at key times; he gives us a chance,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said.
Tony DeAngelo, Scott Laughton and Zack MacEwen also scored for the rebuilding Flyers, who are off to a surprising 5-2 start.
“I don’t think we’re going to be a great analytic team,” Tortorella said. “We just have to find a way. It is never going to be perfect because we have so much growing. We’ll keep working at it.”
Bruins 5, Red Wings 1
BOSTON — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut, and Boston extended its winning streak to four games, beating Detroit.
Marchand returned after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in May to repair the cartilage in his hips. The 34-year-old forward was expected to be off the ice for six months. Instead, he was proclaimed good to return by Bruins coach Jim Montgomery following the morning skate Thursday.
Wild 4, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as Minnesota snapped Ottawa’s four-game win streak.
Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov scored, and Frederick Gaudreau added an empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
Canadiens 3, Sabres 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining to lift Montreal over Buffalo.
Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves.
Predators 6, Blues 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi had a goal and two assists, and Nashville defeated St. Louis to stop its five-game losing streak.