SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University men's basketball team stretched its win streak to 10 with a 62-51 victory over Scranton at O.W. Houts Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The River Hawks avenged their lone conference loss back on January 12th to the Royals, winning on their strong defensive play that has seen some great performances over the win streak.
Susquehanna matched its longest win streak since the 2016-17 season also won 10 games in a row. The River Hawks defense has vastly improved from earlier in their season, as they have switched primarily to a zone defense, which is now holding teams to just 50.3 points per game in their last ten games.
Dominic Dunn led the offensive effort for the River Hawks, as the redshirt junior contributed 20 points and eight rebounds.
Jack Van Syckle provided a big effort in the paint, posting a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Van Syckle was inserted into the starting lineup back on January 19th, coinciding with the winning streak. He played 31 minutes on Wednesday night, helping to subdue the inside presence of Scranton that only managed five-second chance points after having 16 in its win back in January.
The first half was a fairly close affair, as a Dunn buzzer beater in transition gave Susquehanna a one-point lead heading into the break. The Royals went 5-of-8 from 3 in the first stanza, allowing them to hold an advantage throughout the first 30 minutes. The River Hawks shot just 36 percent from the field in the first half, compared to 46 percent from Scranton.
SU began the second half on an 11-4 run to get out to an eight-point lead early, and slowly pull away from the visitors. Susquehanna made a clear effort to work the ball inside more and to drive to the rim, and it paid dividends as they outscored Scranton 22-6 on points in the paint in the second half. The River Hawk lead reached as much as 14 with 4:25 to go, as the team lead by double-digits for much of the final half of play.
Danny Frauenheim and Lukas Yurasits both reached double-figures as Frauenheim ended with 12 points and six assists, while Yurasits posted 10 points and seven rebounds. Howie Rankine, Jr. chipped in six points to lead the bench scorers, and added five steals to pace the team defensively.
Jackson Danzig scored 15 points for Scranton to lead their offense, while Stephen Braunstein knocked down four three-pointers to add 14 points in the losing effort.
Susquehanna 62, Scranton 51
Scranton (13-10)
Jackson Danzig 6-14 1-3 15; Stephen Braunstein 5-11 0-0 14; Will McLoughlin 3-8 2-3 8; Tahaj Parland 2-5 0-0 4; Jack Brockett 1-2 0-0 2; Cameron Khoza 2-4 0-0 6; Mason Thompson 1-3 0-0 2; Peter Hartrick 0-1 0-0 0; Colin Merriman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 3-6 51.
Susquehanna (20-4)
Dominic Dunn 7-16 4-5 20; Danny Frauenheim 5-12 1-1 12; Jack Van Syckle 5-8 0-0 10; Lukas Yurasits 4-12 1-2 10; Quincy Houghton 0-4 0-0 0; Howie Rankine 3-5 0-0 6; Jay Martin 1-4 0-0 2; Cooper Haberern 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 25-64 8-10 62.
Halftime: Susquehanna, 30-29. 3-point goals: Scranton 8-17 (Danzig 2-6; Braunstein 4-7; Brockett 0-1; Khoza 2-3); Susquehanna 4-18 (Dunn 2-7; Frauenheim 1-2; Yurasits 1-6; Haughton 0-1; Haberern 0-2). Rebounds: Susquehanna 39 (Van Syckle 11); Scranton 31 (Danzig and McLoughlin, 8 each); Assists: Scranton 13 (Danzig, Brauenstein and Parland, 3 each); Susquehanna 12 (Frauenheim 6); Steals: Scranton 5 (Parland 2); Susquehanna 10 (Rankine 5); Turnovers: Scranton 17, Susquehanna 9; Total fouls: Scranton 10, Susquehanna 14. Fouled out: none. A-207