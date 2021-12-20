The Daily Item
Susquehanna University senior tight end Michael Lefever was named a third team All-American by D3football.com, just the fourth time a River Hawks offensive player has received such recognition.
Lefever is the first Susquehanna offensive player named a D3football.com All-American since Dave Paveletz earned honorable mention at running back in 2009. He joined lineman Randy Zook (honorable mention, 1999), wide receiver and Shikellamy graduate Mark Bartosic (first team, 2003), and Paveletz as the only River Hawks to earn All-American honors on the offensive side.
Five other Susquehanna players have been recognized as D3football.com All-Americans, most recently cornerback Danial Shelton (first team) and linebacker Cole Dixon (honorable mention) in 2019.
Lefever finished the season as one of the main receiving threats for the River Hawks, and earned All-Centennial Conference and All-Region 2 First Team honors. He had 35 catches for 525 yards, ranking second on the team (13th in the conference). His six receiving touchdowns tied for second on the team and eighth in the conference.
Lefever, who earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, led all Centennial Conference tight ends in catches, yards, TDs, receptions per game and yards per game.