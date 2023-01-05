Susquehanna University center Dalton Simpson added another honor to his trophy case on Thursday when he was named as the Division III honoree for the Rimington Award, annually given to the nation's top centers.
The Rimington Award is presented to the premier centers in the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA divisions of college football. Originating in 2003, it is the only individual award given to every four-year division of college football.
"Dewey is one of the hardest workers and best citizens that we have on campus," said SU football coach Tom Perkovich of his graduate center. "For the last three seasons, we've averaged around 40 points per game and he's been a big part of that as he calls all the protections at the line. He's very deserving of this award. I have the privilege to coach him every day as the offensive line coach, and to see him lead this group, to have the accountability and set the standard each week is what makes him great. We've improved every year on the line, and he's a massive part of that."
Simpson was previously honored as a D3football.com First Team All-American, becoming the 10th all-time player from Susquehanna to pick up D3football.com honors, and the first offensive lineman since 1999. Simpson is the River Hawks' third all-time First Team honoree and is the fourth player since 2019 from SU to pick up the award.
The Susquehanna offensive line led by Simpson was one of the best in the nation, allowing just two sacks all season. The SU offensive unit was second in the Centennial Conference in rushing yards per game with 170.4, while also ranking third in total yards per game with 425.6. Susquehanna also had the best yards per attempt average on passes in the Centennial Conference. Simpson started and played in all 11 games in 2022, and didn't miss a contest over the final three seasons in the orange and maroon.
Simpson finishes his career after earning All-Centennial Conference honors in three of his four seasons at Susquehanna, being selected as a First Team honoree in 2021 and 2022. Simpson helped Susquehanna to its first Centennial Conference title in program history in 2022, as the team went 10-0 in the regular season and appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. He was named an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-American First Team honoree last week.
The perfect regular season for Susquehanna was its first since 1987, when the squad went 11-1 and lost in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.