CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Susquehanna dropped the first set Saturday, but bounced back to defeat No. 25 Bowdoin 3-1 in the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament, advancing to the regional final for the first time in program history.
“I’m incredibly proud of this group,” Susquehanna coach Kuuipo Tom said. “We’ve been together a long time. We’re fortunate to be one of those teams that has a good group of senior leadership, and I think that showed after the first set.”
Senior libero Lizzie Herestofa said the River Hawks felt some nerves early in the contest.
“We’ve never made it past this point,” she said. “I think we were going in with a little bit of pressure on our shoulders. We knew Bowdoin was a really good team, but we really weren’t executing our game plan in the first place. ... After that it was, ‘OK, no pressure. Why don’t we try to go out and do everything that we’ve talked about and we’ve practiced?’ I think we did that in the last couple sets.”
The River Hawks (24-6) dropped the opening set 25-14, but then proceeded to take the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-21 to advance to today’s final (1 p.m.). They will meet host Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Engineers (28-3) defeated Haverford 3-0 in the other regional semifinal Saturday.
“You can’t even put it into words how much it means to us to make history,” Susquehanna senior Kody Dillon said.
“Having been around for what feels like 100 years and finally getting this far into the tournament is especially exciting for me,” Tom said, “but for this reason: I’ve known these folks since they were quite young — some of them seventh grade or something — so to see them ... go as far as they can, as long as they can, just for the experience.”
Susquehanna is in its third NCAA tournament, and won its third NCAA tournament match in program history.
Rosina Esposito had 17 kills to lead the River Hawks, and Dillon and Riley O’Dowd each added 11 kills.
Freshman setter Keira Roach paced the Susquehanna offense with 45 assists. Esposito and Herestofa each came up with 13 digs.
Bowdoin (23-5) opened the match with a 7-1 run to take the first set.
“Bowdoin is a really good team,” Tom said. “They pushed us around pretty well. But we have the advantage of having a lot of seniors that have been tested by fire before. ... They knew they could turn it around and get back to our game plan.”
Susquehanna never trailed in the second set, and parlayed that momentum into the victory.