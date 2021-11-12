The Daily Item
After spending most of the season in the d3football.com Top 25 poll, Susquehanna dropped out this week after back-to-back losses to No. 15 Muhlenberg and No. 17 Johns Hopkins.
The River Hawks (7-2) close the regular season today at Juniata with the Goal Post Trophy on the line.
Susquehanna has won five straight games against the Eagles (1-8).
Juniata has struggled this season, with six losses coming by more than 20 points. The Eagles defeated Moravian 24-17 on Oct. 2 for their only win.
Juniata has been outscored 41.8-15 on average this season. The Eagles have gained an average of 214.8 offensive yards per game, while allowing 422 offensive yards per game.
Juniata has three quarterbacks who have passed between 340 and 500 yards, completing 48.2% of their passes as a team for four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Freshman Hunter Wolfley, a Midd-West graduate, has led the Eagles on the ground. Wolfley has 526 yards on 96 carries (5.5 yards per carry), and has seven rushing touchdowns.
Wolfley has scored 42 of Juniata’s 135 points on the season. Kicker Beckett Leary is second on the team with 33 points, and no other Eagle has more than 18.
For Susquehanna, senior quarterback Michael Ruisch leads the way. Ruisch is 162-of-282 passing for 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions.
Ruisch is also second on the River Hawks with 221 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.
Frankie Negrini leads Susquehanna’s rushing attack with 612 yards and eight touchdowns.
Four River Hawks (Samuel Darrell, Michael Lefever, Kyle Good and Eddie Nugent) have caught 25 or more passes and have 300-plus receiving yards.
Darrell leads the way with 35 catches, and Lefever has a team-high 442 yards. Good leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns.
Bucknell to play Army on TV
Bucknell travels to Michie Stadium for a 12 p.m. game against Army today.
While the teams are Patriot League-foes in most sports, Army is an independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision, while Bucknell — and the Patriot League — compete in the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Bison are set to face off against the Black Knights for the seventh time in program history, with the game being televised live on the CBS Sports Network. In their most recent meeting, Army edged Bucknell behind a fourth-quarter touchdown, 21-14, during the 2015 campaign.
Bucknell (1-8) is looking for its first win against Army, and its first win against an FBS opponent. The Bison are also going for their first road win of the season.
The Bison aim to snap a five-game losing streak since they defeated Cornell 21-10 on Oct. 2.
Army (5-3) defeated Air Force 21-14 in overtime last week to snap a three-game losing streak. The Black Knights need one more win to become bowl eligible.