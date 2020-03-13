The Daily Item
Susquehanna’s Chris Petraskie and Sara Arbogast were in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Thursday, preparing for the NCAA Division III indoor track and field meet.
Then the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships.
Petraskie, a senior who graduated from Shamokin, and Arbogast, a junior who graduated from Selinsgrove, had to head back to the Valley without getting a chance to compete.
Susquehanna spring athletes are also facing a hiatus.
Petraskie was going to compete in the heptathlon. The four-time Landmark Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, was seeded 13th in Division III in the heptathlon with 4,893 points. He tallied the school-record 4,893 points last Saturday at the 2020 All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Championships in Rochester, N.Y.
Arbogast, the 2020 Landmark Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, was seeded 18th in the nation in the triple jump at 11.62 meters.
Susquehanna’s baseball and softball teams are in Florida. The softball team was scheduled to play two games on Thursday before suspending its season.
River Hawks baseball was still planning to play its remaining three games in Florida as of Thursday. Susquehanna is scheduled to face Marietta and Heidelberg today, Baldwin-Wallace on Saturday, and Marietta again Sunday. Once the baseball team returns from Florida, it too will suspend its season.
Susquehanna has suspended home and away athletic contests from Monday through March 22. All Landmark Conference contests have been suspended through April 5.