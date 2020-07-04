A simple request to a radio station by his mother got recent Susquehanna University graduate Sean Rodriguez an honorary ESPY from ESPN.
Rodriguez and Nate Madden were the lone fifth-year seniors of the 10-man River Hawks' senior class that lost its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rodriguez's mother, Michelle Braffa — a self-proclaimed "huge baseball nut" — was listening to 98.7 ESPN in New York City when she heard the station soliciting stories of athletes' senior seasons impacted by the pandemic.
ESPN Radio gave its local affiliates the opportunity to award an honorary ESPY to a high school or college athlete in their market who lost their senior season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knowing Rodriguez — a resident of Nutley, New Jersey — was still devastated by the cancellation of his final collegiate season, Braffa sent an e-mail detailing how her son was one of two fifth-year seniors on the Susquehanna squad. Rodriguez, a left-handed pitcher, returned to Susquehanna for a fifth year after having his true freshman season cut short by a torn labrum.
Rodriguez recounted in a radio interview, “I just couldn’t wrap my head around not playing my last year of baseball ever. I ran through the idea of I can work my entire life so why would I give up just one more year of baseball — I know I’ll regret it.”
Having no clue that her email would “transpire into an ESPY” since she thought they were just going to mention something on the radio, Rodriguez’s mother was surprised two months later when she received an interview request for her son from an ABC producer.
“She was yelling at me, 'Are you putting my email on your LinkedIn?' Why am I getting emails?” Rodriguez laughed.
At first, both thought the requests were potential job interviews, and Rodriguez said that his mom told him he better wear a suit.
Rodriguez and the River Hawks had high hopes for the 2020 campaign after claiming the 2019 Landmark Conference Championship and earning a spot in the 2019 NCAA Division III Regional Tournament.
Rodriguez and his teammates were at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Florida, for spring training when they learned of the season’s cancellation. He broke down, as did most of his teammates upon hearing the news.
Rodriguez had a long conversation with Susquehanna coach Denny Bowers that night because Rodriguez had the start the next day in the third-to-last game of the season.
“It was a thank you and leave it all out there because this is your day (type of speech),” Rodriguez said.
Before taking the mound against nationally-ranked Marietta College (Ohio), the schools honored both groups of seniors. Rodriguez threw 5 1/3 innings in the final game of his career, striking out three in a 5-3 loss. Rodriguez made 33 appearances in his career, starting 16 games and striking out 77 in 91 2/3 innings.
He made two appearances with one start during the 11-game season. Although the NCAA issued a blanket waiver to all COVID-19 impacted athletes for another year of eligibility, Rodriguez — who will turn 23 in late July — is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.