SELINSGROVE — Michael Ruisch threw four touchdown passes and Jake Schultes had three sacks as Susquehanna wrapped up its first unbeaten regular season in more than two and a half decades with a 66-15 rout of Juniata on Saturday.
The River Hawks, who had already clinched the Centennial Conference title and the automatic NCAA bid that comes with it, finished the regular season 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the league. It is Susquehanna's first unbeaten regular season since the 1986 team that went 11-1 and reached the national tournament.
Susquehanna will find out today where it will be for the Division III national tournament. The NCAA will make the announcement at 5 p.m.
The River Hawks, 13th in the d3football.com poll, scored 28 points in the first quarter and led 49-0 at the half on Saturday. Nine different players scored touchdowns for SU.
Ruisch threw all four of his TD passes in the first 24 minutes of the game. All four scoring strikes were to different players with the longest a 13-yarder to Kyle Howes to make it 42-0. Howes finished with seven catches for 129 yards and a TD. DK Wyche ran for 100 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Susquehanna racked up 546 total yards, including 305 passing yards.
Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman, a preseason All-American, kicked eight extra points and a 32-yard field goal.
The River Hawks held Juniata to minus-10 yards rushing.
Midd-West graduate Hunter Wolfley had three catches for 100 yards for Juniata.
SUSQUEHANNA 66, JUNIATA 15
Juniata (0-10);0;0;15;0-15
Susquehanna (10-0);28;21;10;7-66
First Quarter
SU-Lefever 22 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick), 10:29
SU-Negrini 7 run (Hoffman kick), 5:17
SU-Simpson 2 run (Hoffman kick), 3:25
SU-Coulter 7 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick), 2;03
Second Quarter
SU-Nugent 31 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick), 12:15
SU-Howes 13 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick) 8:35
SU-Erb 8 pass from Knoblauch (Hoffman kick), 2:44
Third quarter
SU-Wyche 12 run (Hoffman kick), 13:30
JC-Sweger 1 pass from O'Chuida (Stephens run), 5:57
SU-Hoffman 32 FG, 3:04
Fourth quarter
JC-Stephens 30 pass from O'Chuida (Shein kick), 2:22
SU-Grabowsky 15 run (Colasurdo kick), 1:38
;JC;SU
First downs;16;29
Total Net Yards;284;546
Rushes-yards;24-(-10); 40-241
Passing;293;305
Punt Returns;0-0;4-34
Kickoff Returns;7-89;3-46
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-14
Comp-Att-Int;20-44-1;19-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-19;0-0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-54;7-95
Time of Possession;28:30;31:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Juniata: Wacick 2-5; Hakason 1-4; Wolfley 4-3; Rex 2-2; Fabian 4-0; Stephens 1-(-2); Team 1-(-2); Wright, 2-(-6); O'Chuida, 7-(-14). Susquehanna: Wyche 9-100, TD; Grabowski, 7-44; TD; Negrini 5-40, TD; Bundy 7-30; Croyle, 4-21; Coulter 4-7; Simpson 1-2, TD; Knoblauch, 2-2; Howes 1-(-3).
PASSING — Juniata: O'Chuida, 16-33-0, 228 yards, 2 TDs; Stephens 2-2-0, 45 yards; German 1-3-0, 15 yards; Wright 1-6-1, 5 yards. Susquehanna: Ruisch, 13-20-0, 223 yards, 4 TDs; Knoblauch, 5-5-0, 64 yards, TD; Croyle, 1-3-1, 18 yards.
RECEIVING — Juniata: Wolfley, 3-100; Stephens 4-82, TD; Sweger 6-43, TD; Jackson 3-20; Schroeder 1-15; Hakanson 1-14; Fabian 1-12; Pentz 1-7. Susquehanna: Howes 7-129, TD; Lefever 2-40, TD; Bookter, 1-34; Nugent 1-31, TD; Erb, 4-25, TD; Hershey 2-21; Akinboade, 1-18; Coutler 1-7, TD.