Susquehanna University was awarded the Landmark Conference Presidents’ Trophy on Tuesday, edging Catholic by 0.06 points in the year-long tally.
The Trophy is awarded based on regular-season conference standings, as well as, results in Landmark postseason competition during the academic year.
Susquehanna needed to finish as either the Landmark Conference champion or runner-up in baseball to claim the title.
Susquehanna won six Landmark championships during the 2021-22 school year — women’s cross-country, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field and softball. In addition to the championships, the River Hawks qualified for the conference playoffs in nine of the 12 team championships, finishing in the top half of the standings in 15 of 22 sponsored sports.
“On behalf of @SusquehannaU President (Jonathan) Green and I were honored to accept the @LandmarkConf Presidents Cup Trophy this morning! Such an outstanding group of coaches & staff who do such a great job recruiting & supporting our outstanding student-athletes!” Susquehanna Director of Athletics Sharief Hashim tweeted Tuesday.
Defending Presidents’ Trophy winner Catholic, finished with an average of 8.48 points, just behind Susquehanna’s 8.54. The Cardinals won both men’s and women’s lacrosse for the second straight season, and competed in both the baseball and softball postseasons. In the winter, Catholic won the men’s swimming and diving conference title, finished as the runner-up in women’s basketball, and competed in the men’s basketball postseason. The Cardinal’s lone fall title came in men’s soccer.
The 2019-20 Presidents’ Trophy winner, Scranton, finished third in the standings with a final average of 7.64. The Royals took home three Landmark Championships this year that included field hockey, women’s soccer and women’s basketball. This spring, Scranton competed in six of the all the team sports postseasons and finished in the top four in men’s and women’s golf.
Making the biggest leap in the standings was Drew. The Rangers, who finished seventh and sixth after the fall and winter sports seasons, respectively, finished fourth with an average of 7.57. Drew won the women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf championships, and was the runner-up in men’s tennis.
Five-time Presidents’ Trophy winner Moravian finished fifth (6.78), followed by Elizabethtown (6.05), Goucher College (2.95) and Juniata (2.64). The Presidents’ Trophy was created in the inaugural year of the conference to recognize its best overall athletics program.