The Daily Item
The Susquehanna University men’s lacrosse team scored seven consecutive fourth-quarter goals in the River Hawks’ 17-7 win at Drew on Saturday, a victory that gave coach Stewart Moan his 300th career win.
Susquehanna sophomore Brennan Lorence scored eight goals to lead the River Hawks.
Moan’s 300th career came in his 34th year. The total includes 135 in his 16 years leading the River Hawks, as Susquehanna improved to 6-4 on the season.
Lorence’s eight-goal day boosted his Landmark-leading goals total to 36. Kieran Thomas also thrived on the scoring end with four goals on the day, while Josef Korpicz garnered 11 saves in his full day of work in goal to pick up the win.
Jack Gaillard and Steven Musser scored two of the first three goals to give SU a 2-1 lead partway through the first, though Drew answered with two quick scores late in the quarter to seize a 3-2 advantage.
Kieran Thomas tied the game at 3-3 with 44 seconds remaining in what was the first of a four-goal run for the River Hawks.
Lorence netted the opening two of the period to put SU ahead 9-4, the first on a man-down situation from a Chris Ciccarello assist with 12:34 showing in the third, then another one with 11:03 showing. The Rangers ended their silence with a goal with 5:23 on the third quarter clock, but Lorence clapped back just over a minute later with his fifth score of the game.
Drew closed out the quarter with consecutive scores to make it a 10-7 game after three, but it was all River Hawks from then on.