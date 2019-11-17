HUNTINGDON — Susquehanna scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters, and dominated Juniata for a 63-7 victory in Centennial Conference football Saturday.
The River Hawks (9-1, 8-1 Centennial) now wait to find out if they earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. Muhlenberg finished undefeated in Centennial Conference play. Susquehanna was ranked 16th in the D3football.com Top 25 heading into its dominant win over the Eagles. The selection show is tonight at 5:30, and will be streamed at NCAA.com.
“Special group. A pleasure to coach. The love for each other is unmatched. This group deserves a chance!” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich tweeted after the game.
Da’Avian Ellington rushed for three first-half touchdowns, Michael Ruisch threw for two TDs, and Kyle Good rushed for a touchdown as the River Hawks grabbed a 42-0 halftime lead.
Ellington finished with 55 yards rushing on eight carries. Torey Brown led the way on the ground with 138 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Susquehanna finished with 376 yards of total offense, and held Juniata to 137 offensive yards.
Ruisch was 12-of-20 passing for 120 yards and three touchdowns, before being lifted for backup Hezekiah Patterson. Patterson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Robert Marks in the third quarter, putting the River Hawks ahead 56-0.
The River Hawk defense had seven sacks, led by 2.5 from Cole Dixon. Susquehanna also forced five turnovers in the win.
Susquehanna 63, Juniata 7
Susquehanna`21`21`14`7 — 63
Juniata`0`0`0`7 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Kyle Good 10 run (Elijah Hoffman kick)
S-Da’Avian Ellington 9 run (Hoffman kick)
S-Ellington 1 run (Hoffman kick)
Second quarter
S-Ellington 8 run (Hoffman kick)
S-Darius Copeland 8 pass from Michael Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
S-Mitch Carsley 24 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
Third quarter
S-Good 11 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
S-Robert Marks 37 pass from Hezekiah Patterson (Hoffman kick)
Fourth quarter
J-Calvin Bembry 1 run (Sam Craig kick)
S-Torey Brown 6 run (Hoffman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`S`J
First downs`16`11
Rushes-yards`30-219`42-120
Passing`13-23-0`13-25-2
Passing yards`157`49
Penalties-yards`7-82`9-90
Fumbles-lost`1-1`4-3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Torey Brown 12-138, TD; Da’Avian Ellington 8-55, 3 TDs; Caleb Cash 1-19; Kyle Good 1-10, TD; Hezekiah Patterson 2-4; Samuel Darrell 1-3; Chimzi Chuku 1-(-1); Nick Sottile 1-(-4); TEAM 3-(-5). Juniata: Aaron Golberg 7-83; Calvin Bembry 15-23, TD; Charles Debose 9-18; Lane Chalmers 3-3; Fletcher Hart 1-(-1); Tyler Clark 7-(-38).
PASSING — Susquehanna: Michael Ruisch 12-20-0, for 120 yards, 3 TDs; Hezekiah Patterson 1-3-0, for 37 yards, TD. Juniata: Golberg 4-6-1, for 15 yards; Clark 9-19-1, for 19 yards.
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Good 4-40, TD; Robert Marks 1-37, TD; Mikah Christian 2-27; Mitch Carsley 2-22, TD; Darius Copeland 3-21, TD; Darrell 1-10. Juniata: Bembry 3-19; Zeb Fisher 1-15; Shaheed Ross 4-10; Clay Spencer 2-6; Chalmers 1-2; Debose 1-1; Hart 1-(-4).