SELINSGROVE — In some ways, walking onto Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium as a starting linebacker Saturday afternoon didn’t feel real for Anthony Scicchitano.
“It did feel kind of like a dream for a little there,” said the Southern Columbia High graduate and Susquehanna University senior after the River Hawks opened their first football season in two years with a convincing 44-10 nonconference win over rival Lycoming College.
Susquehanna shook off a slow start before salting away the game, and retaining the Stagg Old Hat Trophy, with a run of 31 consecutive points.
“We came out a little slow. We shook off those jitters, and played the way I know we can,” said the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Scicchitano, who led the balanced River Hawks with seven tackles, one for loss.
Susquehanna senior quarterback Michael Ruisch echoed his teammate’s sentiments about the start of the game, and acknowledged that some rust early on was not unexpected.
“We don’t want it to happen, but it has been over 20 months since we played a game, so it’s all right," Ruisch said. "It took us a couple drives to get going but after that we were executing. We made adjustments, and it was great from then on.
“That’s a credit to my (offensive) line. They protected me tremendously the whole game.”
Lycoming only sacked Ruisch once, and Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said he didn’t consider that one a sack, because it was caused by a miscommunication with a receiver.
Senior David Gilchrist’s 9-yard sack of Warriors quarterback Elijah Shemory on a third-and-5 followed by a 44-yard punt return by Kyle Good set up Susquehanna’s opening score. Freshman back Gavin Coles crashed in from the 2-yard line with 4:47 left in the first quarter.
A penalty nullified Southern Columbia grad Elijah Hoffman’s PAT, and he missed the second attempt.
The Warriors got on the board with a 30-yard Ian Plankenhorn field goal to make it 6-3 with 10:29 to play in the second quarter.
From there it was mostly smooth sailing for the River Hawks.
The Hawks scored on every possession the rest of the way, getting five touchdowns and a 22-yard field goal from Hoffman.
After the Lycoming field goal, Ruisch connected with senior Sammy Darrell, and the 5-10 wide receiver looked more like 6-7 as he went high in the air and came down with a catch for 41 yards. Junior back Frank Negrini scored on a 2-yard run, his first of two on the day, to make it 13-3.
The River Hawks dialed up another three-and-out and Susquehanna closed out the half with an 11-play, 69-yard scoring drive, capped by a 5-yard pass from Ruisch to sophomore receiver Jacob Erb for a 20-3 lead at the break.
It had been a long time between halftime speeches for Perkovich, but the one he delivered Saturday must have been a winner. The River Hawks roared out of the locker room.
“We made some adjustments in the second half, and our kids came out and executed,” Perkovich said. “We played pretty well the last three quarters. If we can figure that out for four quarters, we’re going to be pretty good.”
After going 1-of-4 on third-down conversions in the first quarter, Susquehanna finished 9-of-14, and 1-for-1 on fourth down.
In addition, the River Hawks totaled 411 yards of total offense while holding the Warriors to 195.
Susquehanna’s 3 Gs on defense, senior end Riley Gaughan, senior tackle Salvatore Gurnari and Gilchrist each had a sack of Shemory.
Perkovich, acknowledging that he has good offensive depth this year, said it was nice to get a lot of the second-string players into the game. Five players scored touchdowns, seven carried the ball, and nine caught at least one pass.
Scicchitano and Ruisch said the alumni have been stressing to them how important it is that they beat Lycoming.
“Nobody likes Lycoming here, so it’s great to get this win and make a statement,” Ruisch said.
SUSQUEHANNA 44, LYCOMING 10
Lycoming (0-1);0;3;0;7 — 10
Susquahanna (1-0);6;14;10;14 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Gavin Coles 2 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
L-FG, Ian Plankenhorn 30
S-Frank Negrini 2 run (Elijah Hoffman kick)
S-Jacob Erb 5 pass from Michael Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
Third quarter
S-FG, Hoffman 22
S-Samuel Darrell 5 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
Fourth quarter
S-Ruisch 1 run (Hoffman kick)
L-Tre' Leach 17 pass from Elijah Shemory (Plankenhorn kick)
S-Negrini 8 run (Hoffman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;L;S
First downs;12;25
Rushing yards;25-40;39-174
Passing;14-27-0;22-30-0
Passing yards;155;237
Total offense;195;411
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;5-34;5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lycoming: Kyle Powell 6-13; Elijah Shemory 10-11; Hunter Budman 2-7; Joey Guida 3-5; Chase Cramer 1-4; Jacob Fimbres 3-0. Susquehanna: Michael Ruisch 8-41, TD; Will Cardew 15-41; Mikey Giancaspro 2-32; Frank Negrini 5-31, 2 TDs; Gavin Coles 7-18, TD; Kyle Howes 1-9; Eddie Nugent 1-2.
PASSING — Lycoming: Shemory 14-26-0, for 155 yards, TD; Will Fish 0-1-0. Susquehanna: Ruisch 19-26-0, for 215 yards, 2 TDs; Giancaspro 3-4-0, for 22 yards.
RECEIVING — Lycoming: Tyjah During 6-83; Tre' Leach 4-27, TD; Markus Sidwell 1-23; Aaron Wolcott 1-11; TEAM 1-7; Powell 1-4. Susquehanna: Samuel Darrell 5-76, TD; Michael Lefever 5-65; Warren Griffith 3-39; Bryce Ellinger 4-29; Negrini 1-11; Nugent 1-8; Jacob Erb 1-5, TD; Clay Olley 1-3; Howes 1-1.