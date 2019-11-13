SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna’s men broke out of the gates with a fast start in their home opener Tuesday, racing to 11 of the game’s first 13 points.
“It could have easily been 17-2,” said Arcadia coach Adam van Zelst. “That was a credit to Susquehanna. If you’re not ready to go on the road against a good team, you’ll get hit in the mouth.”
Once Arcadia and star guard Da’kquan Davis settled in, the Knights bid Susquehanna goodnight.
Davis poured in a game-high 34 points, and Arcadia generated 37 free throw attempts, converting 34, as the Knights doubled up host Susquehanna 25-12 to close the second half for a 75-65 triumph at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
“They’re hard to guard, and we have a tendency to reach on defense,” said SU coach Frank Marcinek. “Davis is a big, strong guard, and he’s very tough to defend. He’s a man and their reigning conference MVP for a reason.”
Only, it didn’t start out that way. Susquehanna (1-1) rode a strong wave of momentum and cold shooting start from Arcadia (3-0) to an 11-2 lead. The Knights didn’t convert a field goal for the first 5:56 of the game, and only converted 19 of their 45 shots from the field for the game.
“The game was there for the taking in the first half,” Marcinek said.
After the Knights wiped out Susquehanna’s early edge with eight straight points, Susquehanna jumped back up 22-14 and 27-20 later in the first half. The Knights, again, wiped out the River Hawk lead with another eight-point burst, and tied the game at 30 by intermission on the strength of 13-of-15 free throws in the opening 20 minutes.
It didn’t help that Susquehanna was cold from the floor. The River Hawks shot 30.9 percent from the field for the game (21 of 68) and hit only five 3-pointers in 19 tries, three from point guard Danny Frauenheim.
“You have to give their defense credit,” Marcinek said. “They played our guards very well. Our guards did have looks, and they weren’t able to make plays. That’s credit to Arcadia.”
Susquehanna took its last lead, 51-48, on a Zach Knecht field goal, before the Knights began their surge, running off 12 of the next 14 points to pull ahead, 60-53. Even though Susquehanna shot a perfect 16-of-16 from the foul line in the second half and forced Knight bigs Will Derr and Jacob Walsh to foul out, the River Hawks couldn’t overcome the play of Davis, who poured in 22 of his game-high 34 points after halftime.
“He’s just a warrior,” van Zelst said of Davis. “He loves his teammates and everyone pretty much knows their role and has accepted it well.”
Susquehanna did pull down 16 offensive rebounds to Arcadia’s three, and only turned the ball over eight times.
“There are good things to take from this game,” Marcinek said. “But the long and short of it is they shot 37 free throws and we only made five 3-pointers. Those aren’t winning numbers.”
ARCADIA 75, SUSQUEHANNA 65
Arcadia (3-0) 75
Jacob Walsh 2-3 3-4 8; Will Derr 1-4 3-4 5; Steve Pendleton 5-13 5-5 16; Da’kquan Davis 8-15 18-19 34; Justin Money 1-4 2-2 4; Kishan Patel 2-6 1-1 6; Jalen Watkins 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 19-45 34-37 75.
Susquehanna (1-1) 65
Matt LaCorte 0-4 0-0 0; Dominic Dunn 5-15 4-4 14; Zachary Knecht 4-9 10-10 18; Danny Frauenheim 4-9 0-0 11; Bryce Butler 1-9 0-0 2; Jack Van Syckle 2-3 0-0 4; Jay Martin 0-4 0-0 0; Mike Kempski 0-1 0-0 0; Thomas Sampson 3-5 0-0 7; Lukas Yurasits 2-9 4-4 9. Totals 21-68 18-18 65.
Halftime: Tied 30-30. 3-point goals: Arcadia 3-14 (Walsh 1-2; Pendleton 1-3; Davis 0-4; Money 0-1; Patel 1-4), Susquehanna 5-19 (LaCorte 0-1; Dunn 0-6; Frauenheim 3-3; Butler 0-2; Martin 0-1; Kempski 0-1; Sampson 1-1; Yurasits 1-4). Rebounds:Arcadia 34 (Derr 8), Susquehanna 40 (Knecht 8). Assists: Arcadia 4 (Davis 2), Susquehanna 9 (Frauenheim 3). Turnovers: Arcadia 13, Susquehanna 8. Total fouls: Arcadia 18, Susquehanna 26. Fouled out: Arcadia (Walsh, Derr), Susquehanna (Martin). Technical fouls: None. A: 350