SELINSGROVE — Quincy Haughton scored a career-best 22 points for the second time in as many days, but Susquehanna couldn't generate enough offense to keep up with Christopher Newport in the National Beef Susquehanna Tip-Off Tournament championship game.
The Captains (4-0) erased a halftime deficit with a dominant second half, outscoring the host River Hawks by 26 for an 81-57 win at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The teams last met in March when Christopher Newport ended the River Hawks' season, 81-67, in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Haughton shot 8-of-16 from the floor, going 2-of-3 from three-point range while playing a career-high 35 minutes. Howie Rankine Jr. tallied 11 points and three steals, while first-year Billy Anderson and sophomore Ethan Stoute each added six points. SU sophomore Alon Barksdale got into his first collegiate game, hitting both of his looks for five points.
Trey Barber led the Captains with 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench, with Jahn Hines tallying 15 points, five assists, four boards, and two steals. Matthew Brodie and Ian Anderson each posted 10 points in the win.
Haughton and Rankine Jr. earned All-Tournament Team honors. Christopher Newport's Brodie and Hines were tabbed to the squad, with Hines being the tournament MVP. Lebanon Valley's Peyton Lewis and Washington & Lee University's Jack d'Entremont also were named All-Tournament.
The River Hawks (2-2) stayed with Christopher Newport through the first half, leading by as many as six points (26-20) after a Haughton jumper with 7:02 to play. The Captains tied the score multiple times, but Susquehanna never trailed in the first half and took a 37-35 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Captains started to work the ball inside and controlled the game defensively. They outscored the River Hawks 11-0 off turnovers while holding a 28-4 edge in points in the paint.
Susquehanna connected on just four field goals in the second half, while the Captains shot nearly 60% in the period (and 50% overall) to pull away.
Christopher Newport held a 39-24 edge on the glass and forced SU into 18 turnovers for the contest.
Susquehanna plays at Lycoming College on Tuesday.
THE NATIONAL BEEF SU TIP TOURNEY
At O.W. Houts Gymnasium, Selinsgrove
Championship
Christopher Newport 81, Susquehanna 57
Christopher Newport (4-0) 81
R. Graves 2-6 4-4 8, J. Latta 3-4 6; J. Hines 6-11 1-2 13; T. Henderson 1-7 2-2 4, M. Brodie 3-5 3-4 10; I. Anderson 3-6 4-4 10; D. Parrish 2-5 0-0 5, J. Lee 0-1 1-2 1; T. Trimble 0-1 0-0 0, T. Barber 6-9 3-3 15, C. Furr 2-2 0-0 4, J. Madison 1-2 0-0 3, C. Hines 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 30-60 18-23 81.
Susquehanna (2-2) 57
H. Rankine Jr. 4-6 3-3 11, P. Corbett 0-1 0-0 0, Q. Haughton 8-16 4-4 22, B. Lavitt 2-6 1-2 5, B. Anderson 2-5 1-3 6, N. Klinewski 0-0 0-0 0, M. Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, A. Barksdale 1-1 2-2 5, E. Stoute 2-7 2-2 5, A. Cieslak 0-1 0-0 0, I. Oluajayi 0-0 0-0 0, L. Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, E. Egeonu 0-5 2-2 2, A. Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 15-18 57.
Halftime: Susquehanna 37-35. 3-point goals: Christopher Newport 3-12 (Parrish 1-1, Brodie 1-2, Madison 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Graves 0-3, Henderson 0-3); Susquehanna 4-8 (Haughton 2-3, Barksdale 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Rankine 0-1, Stoute 0-1). Rebounds: Christopher Newport 39 (Barber 7, Graves 7); Susquehanna 24 (Haughton 5, Egeoni 4, Lavitt 4). Assists: Christopher Newport 13 (Hines 5); Susquehanna 5 (Rankine 2). Steals: Christopher Newport 10 (Anderson 4); Susquehanna 9 (Rankine 3). Turnovers: Christopher Newport 14; Susquehanna 18. Team fouls: Christopher Newport 16, Susquehanna 22.