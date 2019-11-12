Susquehanna earned an at-large bid Monday to the NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament.
The River Hawks will take on the Titans of Westminster College in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The game is set to be played at Johns Hopkins University on Friday at 3 p.m. in the Goldfarb Gymnasium in Baltimore.
The winner will take on the winner of Stevens (20-11) and Carnegie Mellon (22-7) at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The regional final is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
The River Hawks (31-6) are making their second appearance in the NCAA tournament. The first came in 2016, when Susquehanna dropped a close three-set match in the first round to Clarkson.
Susquehanna was the regular-season Landmark Conference champion, and fell to Juniata in the Landmark Conference tournament final.
Rosina Esposito (442 kills) and Sydney Portale (426 kills) lead the River Hawks offensively. Setter Lindsey Pugh — one of six seniors to reach the NCAA Tournament twice — has 1,230 assists this season.
Westminster (26-6) earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after winning the President’s Athletic Conference (PAC) Tournament, defeating Geneva College 3-1.