The Moravian Greyhounds might enter Saturday’s Centennial Conference fray with Susquehanna sporting a 1-4 record, but River Hawks coach Tom Perkovich knows better than to take that mark at face value.
“The thing you don’t see in that record is three of their four losses have been by a combined 13 points,” Perkovich said. “They’ve had two three-point losses and (another by) seven. They’ve been in every game they’ve played. We look at them and know they could very well be 4-1 like us.”
When No. 21 Susquehanna (4-1 overall, 3-1 Centennial) treks to Bethlehem for a 1 p.m. kickoff, it doesn’t have to look far into the past to be reminded what host Moravian (1-4, 1-3) can do. Last season in Selinsgrove, the Hounds decisively won the battle in the trenches, limiting SU to 97 yards rushing in a 21-18 victory.
“We told the guys that we didn’t execute well up front,” Perkovich said. “We had a good plan, but we just didn’t execute well. So we’ve challenged our guys to execute better, improve our consistency and not hurt ourselves. We don’t want to make mistakes and give people hope.”
Finding motivation won’t be hard for the River Hawks, as they’ve won nine of their last 10 games dating back to the loss to Moravian. The motivation comes from within the River Hawk ranks, said sophomore safety L’Trell Bradley.
“We always try to beat each other in everything,” Bradley said. “In everything, man — it could be lunch, it could be practice — and that just carries over to the field.”
Bradley is part of a River Hawk defensive unit which has been especially stingy over its last two games. Moravian completed 67 percent of its passes a year ago; the River Hawks enter Saturday’s game having allowed Franklin & Marshall and Dickinson a combined 21 completions on 51 attempts for 176 yards with two interceptions.
“Our pass defense isn’t just the four guys in the back,” Perkovich said. “Our pass defense collectively has been very good, with our backers making reads and the line getting pressure on the quarterback.”
Susquehanna ranks No. 1 in the Centennial in total defense.
Offensively, the River Hawks have relied on running back Da’Avian Ellington (488 yards rushing, 4 TDs), quarterback Michael Ruisch (99-of-163, 1,349 yards, 12 TDs) and receiver Mikah Christian (18 catches, 410 yards, 6 TDs). The Hawks average more than 430 yards and 30 points per game.
“When we’re on schedule offensively, we’re as good as anybody,” Perkovich said. “We’ve got a talented receiving corps and tight ends. Mikah’s been huge with the big-play ability.”
Six Susquehanna receivers have surpassed 100 yards for the season, giving Ruisch plenty of options.
Winning on the road in the Centennial is never easy, but Perkovich believes one element will be critical if the River Hawks are to start 5-1 for the first time in his tenure: focus.
“Our focus has to be great,” he said. “We tell them to take it one week at a time. Play your best. Be great teammates. Be family. Keep that renewed focus.
“Our leadership has done a good job of keeping us grounded and focusing on the task at hand.”