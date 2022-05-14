The Daily Item
SCRANTON — After dropping its first game of the day, Susquehanna dominated Catholic on Saturday night to extend its season in the Landmark Conference baseball tournament.
The fourth-seeded River Hawks lost 7-5 to third-seeded Elizabethtown in the winners bracket.
Susquehanna bounced back, beating the second-seeded Cardinals 14-1 to advance to today’s championship.
The River Hawks have to beat the Blue Jays twice to win the title and clinch a berth to the NCAA tournament. Elizabethtown needs only one more win. The first game today is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Against the Cardinals — who eliminated top-seeded Scranton in the first game Saturday — Susquehanna scored a pair of runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 7-0 lead.
The River Hawks broke the game open in the seventh.
In the seventh inning, Evan Knapp hit a two-run double, Michael Biuso hit a two-run triple, and Kris Morrow and Adam Schreck each drew bases-loaded walks as part of a six-run frame.
Schreck went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Morrow drove in three runs.
Tyler Rigot allowed one run on four hits in 61/3 innings on the mound. Logan Bernier pitched 22/3 innings of scoreless relief to seal the win.
Susquehanna grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second against the Blue Jays on RBIs by Knapp and J.P. Yore, but Elizabethtown took control with seven runs across the fifth and sixth innings.
Morrow went 4-for-5 with two runs driven in against the Blue Jays. Morrow hit an RBI double in each the seventh and ninth innings, and scored on a double by Chris Corrado in the ninth.
After Corrado’s two-out double, Knapp walked to put the tying run on base, but Elizabethtown’s Zach Silfies got a fly out to end the game.