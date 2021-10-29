The Daily Item
Susquehanna sits atop the Centennial football standings as the only undefeated team in the conference.
The River Hawks, ranked 18th in the d3football.com Top 25 poll, face what, on paper, will be their toughest tests over the next two weeks.
Susquehanna (7-0, 6-0) today travels to No. 20 Johns Hopkins (6-1, 5-1) for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The River Hawks host No. 17 Muhlenberg next week.
The Blue Jays lost to Muhlenberg two weeks ago, but bounced back with a 50-0 win over Gettysburg last week.
Hopkins has scored 49 or more points in every game this season, except its loss to the Mules. The Blue Jays have allowed only 76 points this season, 21 of which were scored by Muhlenberg.
Danny Wolf leads the Blue Jays on the ground with 477 yards and 10 touchdowns on 97 carries.
Quarterback Ryan Stevens has passed for 2,498 yards and 21 touchdowns, while throwing five interceptions this season. Harrison Wellman (56 catches, 868 yards) and Quinn Revere (45, 705) are both averaging more than 100 yards receiving per game.
Senior quarterback Michael Ruisch has lead the charge for the River Hawks. He has thrown for 1,653 yards and 21 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He is also second on the team with 205 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Frankie Negrini leads the team with 414 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Four River Hawks (Samuel Darrell, Michael Lefever, Kyle Good and Eddie Nugent) have 20 or more catches, 250 or more yards and multiple receiving touchdowns.
Susquehanna is outscoring its opponents 43.3-14 this season. Since a 30-28, five-overtime win over Franklin & Marshall on Sept. 11, the River Hawks have outscored their opponents 229-60 in five games.
Bucknell hits road
The Bison head to Colgate today for a 1 p.m. kickoff looking for their first road win and Patriot League win of teh season.
Bucknell (1-6, 0-3) is coming off a 29-21 loss to Georgetown. The Raiders (2-6, 2-1) lost 42-10 to Holy Cross last week.
Colgate has won eight of the last 10 games against the Bison, though Bucknell did win their last meeting, 32-14 in 2019.
Senior wide receiver Dominic Lyles went over 1,000 receiving yards for his career last week, and also tied a school record with three touchdown catches in a game.
The Bison are averaging 95 rushing yards and 110 passing yards per game this season. The Raiders are averaging 121 rushing yards and 158 passing yards.