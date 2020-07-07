Susquehanna University will not play football this fall.
The Centennial Conference, of which Susquehanna is a member for football, announced this afternoon that intercollegiate sports are suspended for the fall semester.
"The presidents will reevaluate this decision by the end of September, based on work to be done by the Conference to assess sports-specific activities and the experiences on the schools’ campuses," the statement said. "The presidents have determined football will not be played in the fall. The Conference will also explore the possibility of shifting certain fall sports, including football, to the spring."
The River Hawks are coming off a 10-1 season, including an 8-1 mark in Centennial play. Schools in the Centennial include Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg Johns Hopkins, Juniata, McDaniel, Moravian, Muhlenberg, Ursinus and Susquehanna.
The Landmark Conference, which Susquehanna is a member of for most of its sports, has not issued a statement on whether fall sports would be played.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.