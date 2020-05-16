Susquehanna hires new AD

The Daily Item
Sharief Hashim is the new director of athletics at Susquehanna University, the university announced.
Hashim, director of athletics and physical education at the State University of New York at Potsdam, will start at SU on July 1.
“Sharief’s experience in NCAA athletics and his dedication to the DIII model, which emphasizes balancing academic achievement with athletic participation, is a perfect fit for Susquehanna University,” said Susan Lantz, vice president for the Division of Student Life at Susquehanna.
Hashim will oversee and manage a department consisting of 23 varsity sports, over 70 professional coaches and staff, more than 600 student-athletes and a $3.1 million budget.
Hashim has previously serviced as director of athletics at Southern Vermont College. He originally joined the staff at Southern Vermont as a men’s basketball coach, athletics liaison and admissions counselor, as well as interim head women’s basketball coach.
Hashim is a graduate of the 2016 NCAA Division III Institute for Administrative Advancement, a professional development program for administrators from under-represented populations in Division III athletics.