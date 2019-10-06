SELINSGROVE — After falling into a seven-point hole early in the second quarter, nationally-ranked Susquehanna was determined to not fall victim to an upset.
Craig Roumes returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown, Mikah Christian caught two touchdown passes, and No. 22 Susquehanna held off Dickinson 24-17 on Saturday in Centennial Conference play.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said, “but we made some big plays, just enough. Dickinson is a well-coached team and their offensive coordinator puts you in some binds.”
The Red Devils did that several times early, mixing option keepers with dual-threat quarterback Robert Geiss, their running backs and a play-action passing game. Daniel Salamone caught a 32-yard touchdown pass, and Dickinson added a field goal early in the second quarter to take a 10-3 lead.
“They had a good plan,” Perkovich said.
Susquehanna (4-1, 3-1) had a better plan. Mikah Christian caught the first of his two touchdowns from Michael Ruisch, a 39-yard toss, to knot the game at 10 in the second quarter.
“He knows where to place the ball and when to get it out,” Christian said of Ruisch. “You saw the connection he had with Mitch (Carsley) last season. He’ll throw us open. He’s a smart quarterback with a great arm and is one of the best in the conference.”
The Ruisch-to-Christian connection wasn’t finished. The duo teamed up again for a 41-yard scoring play after the Red Devils (2-3, 1-3) tied the game at 17 in the third quarter. The drive started when running back Da’Avian Ellington picked up 23 yards rushing to open the drive.
“Honestly, it’s a fun system to play in,” said Christian.
On the opposite side of the ball, Susquehanna’s Roumes had a big day, recovering a fumble, pressuring Geiss and notching the pick-six in the second quarter to stake Susquehanna to a 17-10 advantage.
“We were in coverage and I saw where the quarterback was going with it,” Roumes said. “It was a big momentum swing.”
The Red Devils (2-3, 1-3) kept Susquehanna in check for much of the third quarter before tying the game on a Justin Walsh 4-yard run.
Susquehanna won its fifth consecutive game over the Red Devils, and also are off to the first 4-1 start in the Perkovich era.
“We’ve not done that before in my tenure,” Perkovich said. “But we’ve got to keep it rolling, and it won’t be easy. We have the bye week (next week), but then Moravian, Ursinus, Juniata is tough being a rival, and McDaniel is good defensively. We are going to have our hands full for the home stretch.”
SUSQUEHANNA 24,
DICKINSON 17
Dickinson 7 3 7 0 — 17
Susquehanna 3 14 7 0 — 24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-FG, Elijah Hoffman 35
D-Daniel Salamone 32 pass from Robert Geiss (Trystin Golowski kick)
Second quarter
D-FG, Golowski 32
S-Mikah Christian 39 pass from Michael Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
S-Craig Roumes 45 interception return (Hoffman kick)
Third quarter
D-Jeremy Walsh 4 run (Golowski kick)
S-Christian 41 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)