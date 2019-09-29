SELINSGROVE — Just like the initial ceremony a year ago, Susquehanna University’s Football Ring of Honor presentation Saturday afternoon had some local flavor.
The second Ring of Honor class included the late Ernie Tyler, who was not only a football standout at Shikellamy High School and Susquehanna, but a former Braves head coach.
Selinsgrove’s Steve Briggs, current head coach Tom Perkovich’s predecessor, was also inducted, along with his predecessor, the late William “Rocky” Rees.
The other honorees — in a presentation conducted during halftime of the River Hawks game versus Franklin & Marshall — were late SU player Rod Bamford, former player Richard Caruso, former SU player and longtime NFL coach Bill Muir, and the 1991 team.
Tyler was a four-year starter and set SU season records for passes completed (233) and passing yardage (1,239) in 169.
As an all-around athlete, Tyler also garnered honorable All-Lutheran honors as a freshman defensive back in 1968, and earned two varsity letters as a catcher for the Susquehanna baseball team.
Bamford was a three-year starter at linebacker and the captain and Most Valuable Player of the undefeated 1983 MAC championship team.
Briggs spent 27 years with the program, starting as an assistant to Reese and serving as head coach for 15 years, compiling a school-record 127 wins. He guided the 1991 team to the program’s only berth to date in the NCAA Division III semifinals, falling to the eventual national champion, Ithaca College.
Caruso was a two-way player at guard for the late head coach Jim Garrett and earned four varsity letters. As a senior he was named captain, All-MAC and All-State. SU’s record was 32-3-1 over his four years.
Muir was an All-MAC offensive tackle in his junior and senior years, but also played defensive tackle. He was an assistant coach under Garrett and went from SU to Division I programs to the NFL, including serving as an assistant coach for the 2003 Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Reese coached from 1985 through 1989 and led the team to an NCAA record for the greatest improvement in wins from one season to the next with three in 1985 to 11 in 1986.
He guided SU to MAC titles in 1986, 1988 and 1989.
The 1991 team went 11-2 in Briggs’ second season at the helm and that total tied for most in a season in SU history.