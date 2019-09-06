In the years when both Susquehanna and Lycoming were nationally ranked and battling for the Middle Atlantic Conference championship, the annual Stagg Hat Trophy game was played late in the season.
With the River Hawks now competing in the Centennial Conference, the annual showdown — now a nonleague affair — opens the season for both teams.
“I love it. It keeps you focused in camp and there is no letdown,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said this week as his team prepared for Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Doug Arthur Stadium.
Perkovich’s counterpart in Williamsport, coach Mike Clark, said he also likes the game now being played to open the season.
The Warriors return sophomore quarterback Elijah Shemory, a Jersey Shore graduate, but lost their top four wide receivers to graduation.
One of those losses at receiver was record-setting Nick Costello.
“It will be hard to replace (Costello),” Perkovich said. “He was one of the best players we saw all season. He was really good. I think it’s going to be hard to replace him, but they had some guys around him they were rotating in that had some good speed and ability.”
One of the new starting wideouts is senior Stephen Toczylousky, a Southern Columbia grad.
“He’s going to play a lot for us as a wideout,” Clark said.
Two other Southern Columbia grads, both sophomores, will be in uniform for the River Hawks: starting kicker Elijah Hoffman and back-up inside linebacker Anthony Scicchitano.
“They are still a team that you’ve got to be ready for in the passing game and their quarterback is another year older and had the whole off-season plus camp,” Perkovich said, adding that sometimes the biggest improvement occurs between the freshman and sophomore seasons.
Perkovich said he was sure Lycoming will have some weapons for Shemory, and added that the Warriors always have a solid running game.
Clark is likewise impressed with the Susquehanna offensive arsenal, led by senior wide receiver Mitch Carsley and sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch.
“Carsley is a dynamite player, and Ruisch had a real nice year as a freshman,” Clark said.
He said the River Hawks (8-3 last season) return the bulk of their offense.
“He has a lot of weapons, and Tom is a really good offensive coach and does a great job of creating problems schematically,” Clark said.
Both coaches expect their opponents to play their usual tough, physical brand of football.
“It’s great for us leading into our conference,” Perkovich said, adding that it is nice for his players to be able to play for a trophy in the opener.
The trophy honors the memory of the late legendary coach Amos Alonzo Stagg who coached at Susquehanna with his son, A.A. Stagg Jr. in the 1950s.
“Lycoming is one of the most historic programs in all of Division 3 football. Having them, a rivalry game, a trophy game, if the coaches and players can’t get up for this one,” Perkovich said.
Last year, the Warriors committed costly turnovers that put them into an early hole and made it tough to mount a comeback.
“We turned it over at one point three out of four times inside our 25 in the first half. (In) the beginning of the third quarter we threw an interception in the endzone, and then fumbled inside the 5-yard line. It was 24-0, and we were not even through the second quarter,” Clark said.” You can’t give a good group like those guys the ball in our territory as much as we did.”
Clark added that the Susquehanna defense is also a veteran group, and that senior Danial Shelton is probably the best cornerback in Pennsylvania, if not one of the best in the country.
He said the athleticism of the defense was concerning for the Warriors.
“They’re fast and they’re physical,” Clark said. “They run around so much.
“If we don’t make mistakes, I’d like to think we have a chance to be in the game. But if we make mistakes, they’re so good, and they will capitalize.”