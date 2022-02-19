The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Dominic Dunn and Lukas Yurasits scored 20 points apiece, three more Susquehanna seniors reached double figures, and the River Hawks cruised to their 11th straight win Saturday.
Susquehanna extended its longest winning streak since the 2016-17 season with the 97-72 win over Elizabethtown on Senior Day at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The River Hawks (21-4 overall, 13-1 Landmark Conference) honored nine players prior to the regular-season finale. The team hosts the conference semifinals Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tip against Juniata.
Dunn finished with 20 points and six rebounds in the victory, going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Yurasits went 7-of-14 from the field.
SU senior center Jack Van Syckle finished with 11 points, six rebounds and a steal, while Danny Frauenheim posted 10 points and three assists. Jay Martin was the fifth River Hawk in double figures, tallying 10 points.
Howie Rankine, Jr. contributed eight points and five rebounds in 19 minutes of the win, while senior Ryan Collins came off the bench to tally five points in six minutes. Pat Corbett connected on his only shot of the game for three points.
Elizabethtown was led by Jared Archer, who scored 15 points off the bench. Rance Russo and Dylan Rowe each added 10 points for the Blue Jays (8-16, 3-11).
The teams were tied at 21 with 9:13 left in the first half after a layup by Elizabethtown’s Jadon Green. Susquehanna responded with a 29-8 run to finish the half, capped by a Dunn 3-pointer, to take a 50-29 lead into halftime. The River Hawks pushed the lead to as many as 35 points midway through the second half.
Susquehanna shot 49.1 percent (27-for-55) from the floor and matched a season-low for turnovers with six.