BETHLEHEM — Susquehanna won its eighth game in a row Wednesday night, defeating Moravian 89-60 in Landmark Conference men’s basketball.
After leading by eight points at halftime, the River Hawks outscored the Greyhounds 47-26 in the second half.
Susquehanna opened the second half with an 18-6 run, with 11 points coming from Dominic Dunn. Dunn hit three 3-pointers within the first 2:30 of the second half.
Dunn led the way with 17 points while Cooper Haberern posted a career-high 13 points off the bench. Jack Van Syckle added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting, pulling down nine rebounds, and Lukas Yurasits finished with 11 points. Jay Martin rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points off the bench.
The team has now clinched at least the second seed with the win, meaning they will host at least the first round game of the Landmark Conference playoffs.