HUNTINGDON — Susquehanna defeated Juniata in both halves of a men’s and women’s Landmark Conference basketball doubleheader Saturday.
The River Hawk men grabbed a 72-53 victory behind 23 points from Danny Frauenheim, while the women won 78-69 behind 22 points from Erin McQuillen.
Susquehanna led the men’s game 38-30 at halftime, and 58-50 with about six minutes left. The River Hawks closed the game on a 14-3 run.
Lukas Yurasits added 15 points for the River Hawks, and Zach Knecht scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Frauenheim scored 16 of his game-high points in the second half.
In the women’s game, the River Hawks (6-1) went on a 17-5 run in the first quarter to take control. Susquehanna led 64-47 with 6:53 left before Juniata made a run.
Sadie Comfort went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the win for the River Hawks. Comfort finished with 10 points.
Isabella Schwabe added 12 points, and Nevin Hoenninger scored 11 to go along with eight rebounds for Susquehanna.