SELINSGROVE — Some might say that when trailing by two points with 13 seconds left, the Susquehanna men had Juniata where they wanted it Wednesday night.
The River Hawks authored a couple memorable finishes on their way to the earning the conference's No. 1 seed. That just wasn't the case in the Landmark Conference Tournament semifinal.
Howie Rankine Jr. shot a last-ditch layup that was went wide to the right of the hoop, and the visiting Eagles grabbed the rebound and celebrated a 58-56 upset victory at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
“Somebody’s been looking out for us,” said Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek. “Tonight, it dried up.”
Despite a 3-7 start to the year, the River Hawks finished 16-10, capturing the Landmark regular-season title following a magical late-season run that saw them win 13 of their final 15 games.
Susquehanna lost seven of its eight highest scoring players from last season, some to graduation and others to the transfer portal.
The team started three first-year players, and some hadn’t celebrated their 18th birthday until well into the season.
“These guys couldn’t have done any more,” said Marcinek, who completed his 35th season at the helm. “They gave it all they had.”
Tyler Lapetina led the Eagles (17-9) with a game-high 19 points. They’ll face Scranton in the Landmark final Saturday.
Quincy Haughton and Rankine Jr. scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Susquehanna. Rankine Jr. also had team-highs of five assists and four steals.
Juniata opened the game with a 5-0 run. Susquehanna took its first lead of the game six minutes in when Rankine Jr. intercepted a pass and took it all the way for an easy layup. The lead changed hands six more times over the remainder of the first half. The high-water mark for the River Hawks came midway through the half when they took a seven-point lead on a Marcus Mitchell layup.
The final shot of the first half was a 3-pointer by Evan Eisenhart, which put the Eagles up 32-30 going into the locker room.
Juniata then pulled away early in the second half, going on a 13-5 run to increase the lead to as high as 10 points. Juniata big man Chase Husted sparked the run, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the second half.
“Husted is very good,” said Marcinek. “We just didn’t go to work on him like we needed to.”
The River Hawks responded with a 9-1 run to reduce the Juniata lead to a single possession with six minutes to play. Neither team could buy a bucket from there, however, as both teams were scoreless for nearly four minutes. Haughton ended the drought with a mid-range jumper, leading to a couple of made baskets from each side.
Brandon Lavitt scored nine points for the River Hawks and matched Haughton for the team lead of five rebounds.
“I’m so proud of what our seniors have done,” said Marcinek.
LANDMARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At O.W. Houts Gymnasium, Selinsgrove
JUNIATA 58, SUSQUEHANNA 56
Juniata (17-9) 58
Tyler Lapetina 7-15 2-3 19; Chase Husted 6-12 4-5 16; Evan Eisenhart 2-8 3-4 9; Nick Rigby 2-4 2-2 6; Mason Hardy 2-4 0-0 5; Kohl Bernarding 1-2 0-0 2; Kade Anzulavich 0-0 1-2 1; Kyle Ruggery 0-3 0-0 0; Gabe Guidinger 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 12-16 58.
Susquehanna (16-10) 56
Quincy Haughton 5-10 1-2 14; Howie Rankine Jr. 3-10 5-5 11; Brandon Lavitt 4-10 1-2 9; Marcus Mitchell 3-6 1-2 8; Jackson Van Wagener 3-8 0-0 7; Luke Edwards 1-3 0-1 3; Billy Anderson 1-3 0-0 2; Audric Washington 1-5 0-2 2; Emezie Egeonu 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-55 8-16 56.
Halftime: Juniata 32-30. 3-point goals: Juniata 6-21 (Lapetina 3-9; Eisenhart 2-6; Hardy 1-1; Bernarding 0-1; Guidinger 0-2; Ruggery 0-2); Susquehanna 6-17 (Haughton 3-7; Mitchell 1-1; Edwards 1-3; Van Wagener 1-4; Rankine Jr. 0-2). Rebounds: Juniata 43 (Husted 18); Susquehanna 30 (Haughton 5, Lavitt 5). Assists: Juniata 11 (Four with 2); Susquehanna 10 (Rankine Jr. 5). Steals: Juniata 5 (Eisenhart 2); Susquehanna 7 (Rankine Jr. 4). Turnovers: Juniata 16, Susquehanna 9. Total fouls: Juniata 15, Susquehanna 16. Fouled out: Juniata, Hardy.