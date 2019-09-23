Despite suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday, the Susquehanna University football team moved up in the Division III national rankings.
The River Hawks lost to No. 8 Muhlenberg on Saturday, 24-17 in overtime to drop to 2-1. It was the SU's second consecutive game against a top 10 opponent.
Mark Riggio rushed for a 3-yard touchdown on Muhlenberg’s first possession of overtime, and Susquehanna (2-1, 1-1 Centennial Conference) failed to convert on fourth down on its possession.
Susquehanna moved up one spot to No. 24 in the D3football.com top 25 released Sunday night. Muhlenberg dropped from No. 8 to No. 9 in this week's poll. Johns Hopkins, who had fallen to No. 21 in last week's poll following its 28-27 loss to the River Hawks, moved back up the poll to No. 18.