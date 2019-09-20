Last week’s come-from-behind victory by Susquehanna over nationally-ranked Johns Hopkins was no surprise to Muhlenberg coach Nate Milne, a former Susquehanna assistant.
“Susquehanna is never out of a football game,” Milne said, as the Mules prepared this week for Saturday’s Centennial Conference showdown with the River Hawks.
In addition to last week, Milne remembers last year when Susquehanna stormed back from a 21-point deficit against his team to force overtime. The Mules eventually prevailed 37-34.
Although Susquehanna (2-0 overall, 1-0 CC) will probably be without one of its stars — senior wide receiver Mitch Carsley — for the second week in a row, Milne knows the River Hawks still have playmakers.
“At any time they can be very explosive on offense, defense and the kick game,” Milne said.
Junior Da’Avian Ellington leads the River Hawks in rushing with 241 yards on 25 carries (9.6 average) with three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch is 43-of-72 for 581 yards and four TDs.
Ruisch has spread the ball to several receivers, led by junior tight end Frank DePaola, who has 11 catches for 122 yards.
With its win over then No. 8 Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Susquehanna jumped into the national rankings, at No. 25, for the first time in fifth-year coach Tom Perkovich’s tenure.
“I couldn’t care less,” Perkovich said of the ranking. “We have eight weeks to go. If anyone knows that, it’s us. We learned last year. We beat Johns Hopkins and lose three of the next four games. If we want a shot at doing what we set for our team as goals, we can’t worry about the that, we have to worry about the next practice and the next game.”
Muhlenberg (2-0, 1-0) returns many of the same players who led the Mules to the D3 Final Four last season.
“Our league’s good, if you look ahead, you’re dead, you’re going to lose,” Perkovich said. “We have to go out and play a really good game against a really good opponent Saturday.”
According to Muhlenberg sports information director Mike Falk, Saturday will mark the first Centennial Conference matchup of two ranked teams not involving Johns Hopkins since 2000.
The River Hawks had trouble closing out games last year, but they have done a better job of that early this season.
“People make adjustments,” Perkovich said. “We need to slow down on the mental mistakes after the first drive and our defense needs to get off the field. Those last two first quarters have been a little rough for us.”
The SU coach added the Mules are going to attack Susquehanna differently than the Blue Jays did.
“Hopkins threw it 50 times,” he said. “Muhlenberg is going to try to run it at you with a really good running back. Defensively, they have probably have the best line top-to-bottom that we’re going to see all year.”
Junior running back James Diggs leads the Mules with 181 yards on 38 carries and two TDs.
“It’s their homecoming, so that will add a little juice for sure. We can’t let them get cranked up again early,” Perkovich said.
Milne said he believes the game will be a tough one for both teams.
“The last four Muhlenberg and Susquehanna games have gone down to the wire, and we expect the same thing this weekend,” Milne said.