SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna's unbeaten start to its season seemed as if it might be in peril after some quirky plays against McDaniel early in Saturday's game.
The Green Terror led by eight late in the second quarter, but the River Hawks scored the final 37 points to move to 7-0 with a 45-16 victory in Centennial Conference football.
Susquehanna (6-0 Centennial) scored nine points in the final 25 seconds of the first half to take the lead into intermission.
After halftime, Susquehanna forced McDaniel into four punts, a missed field goal and an interception while surrendering only 52 yards of offense to the Green Terror.
"Our defense did an awesome job shutting them out in the second half, and just giving us the ball back over and over and over," Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said. "We created a couple turnovers, which was great."
The River Hawks used that momentum from the defense on the other side of the ball, as Ruisch connected with Michael Lefever for a 52-yard score with 31 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 24-16. It was the third consecutive game with a touchdown score of longer than 50 yards for the tight end.
The River Hawks forced a three-and-out, and Susquehanna cashed in on a five-play drive with a 4-yard pitch and catch from Ruisch to Samuel Darrell to make it 31-16. The big play on the possession was a 47-yard completion to Darrell down to the McDaniel 4-yard line.
On the next play from scrimmage for McDaniel, Keith Green picked off a pass by John Allen Fergeson, and Dashon Bundy rumbled in for a 15-yard scoring scamper to up the lead to 38-16. Gavin Coles scored from 4 yards out for the final margin.
Ruisch, who threw four touchdown passes, got the scoring started on Susquehanna's opening drive, which covered 75 yards on nine plays. Darrell caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Ruisch to cap the drive. Susquehanna kicked Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia graduate, ran in for the two-point conversion.
McDaniel (1-6, 1-5) kicked a field goal to cut its deficit to 8-3.
Susquehanna lost a fumble at McDaniel's 11, and the Green Terror used an 80-yard pass from Fergeson to Marcus Sessoms to get to the River Hawks' 6-yard line. Susquehanna's defense stiffened, and forced McDaniel into a field goal attempt.
The snap was low and McDaniel's holder, Cameron Garcia, started to scramble, and as he was being tackled he flipped the ball back to kicker Peyton Denlinger. Denlinger then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Diondre Carter.
McDaniel continued to take advantage of its special teams play with just under four minutes to play, blocking a punt and taking the recovery into the end zone for a 16-8 lead.
From there, the River Hawks took over to remain unbeaten.
Susquehanna travels to Johns Hopkins next week.
Susquehanna 45, McDaniel 16
McDaniel (1-6);3;13;0;0 — 16
Susquehanna (7-0);8;9;7;21 — 45
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Samuel Darrell 24 pass from Michael Ruisch (Elijah Hoffman run)
M-FG Peyton Denlinger 31
Second quarter
M-Diondre Carter 6 pass from Denlinger (kick blocked)
M-Kyle Silver 5 punt return (Denlinger kick)
S-Eddie Nugent 13 pass from Ruisch (pass failed)
S-FG Hoffman 25
Third quarter
S-Michael Lefever 52 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
Fourth quarter
S-Darrell 4 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
S-Dashon Bundy 15 run (Hoffman kick)
S-Gavin Coles 4 run (Hoffman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;S
First downs;9;27
Rushes-yards;30-109;41-183
Passing;9-22-1;15-39-0
Passing yards;176;233
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;18-137;5-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — McDaniel: Diondre Carter 14-78; Trent Gaskins 15-37; John Allan Fergeson 1-(-6). Susquehanna: Michael Ruisch 8-58; Frankie Negrini 19-52; Dashon Bundy 7-42, TD; Gavin Coles 5-13, TD; Kyle Howes 1-12; Mikey Giancaspro 1-6.
PASSING — McDaniel: Fergeson 8-21-1, 170 yards; Peyton Denlinger 1-1-0, 6 yards, TD. Susquehanna: Ruisch 15-39-0, 233 yards, 4 TDs.
RECEIVING — McDaniel: Marcus Sessoms 4-124; Hunter Sigler 1-26; Sean Carter 2-15; Carter 1-6, TD; Cameron Garcia 1-5. Susquehanna: Samuel Darrell 5-94, 2 TDs; Michael Lefever 3-73, TD; Eddie Nugent 3-35, TD; Bryce Ellinger 2-25; Warren Griffith 1-5; Kyle Good 1-1.