BETHLEHEM — Susquehanna didn’t get off to the start it wanted Saturday in a road Centennial Conference football game at Moravian.
The Greyhounds scored on an 84-yard touchdown pass from Christopher Mills to Eddie Olsen less than 90 seconds into the game for an early lead.
That was all the River Hawks allowed, as they went on to a 31-7 victory.
Susquehanna (5-1, 4-1 Centennial) scored 24 points in the second quarter, including 14 points in a 13-second span to take the lead for good.
Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the second quarter to get the River Hawks on the board. With 6:19 left before halftime, quarterback Michael Ruisch scored on a 4-yard touchdown run for a 10-7 lead.
Moravian (1-5, 1-4) fumbled on its ensuing possession, and Craig Roumes returned the fumble 8 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 Susquehanna lead with 6:06 to go in the first half.
Ruisch then scored with nine seconds left in the half on an 8-yard run for a 24-7 lead. Susquehanna added a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Xavier Briggs-DeVore.
Ruisch passed for 158 yards and connected with eight receivers. Mitch Carsley led the way with six catches for 58 yards, and Frank DePaola added three catches and 46 yards.
Susquehanna held a 166-45 advantage in rushing yards over the Greyhounds. Da’Avian Ellington led the way with 88 yards on 18 carries. Briggs-DeVore had 61 yards on 14 carries.
The River Hawk defense held Moravian to an average of 1.5 yards per rush.
Susquehanna, which was ranked 21st heading into the game, hosts Ursinus next week for homecoming.
No. 21 Susquehanna 31,
Moravian 7
Susquehanna`0`24`0`7 — 31
Moravian`7`0`0`0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Eddie Olsen 84 pass from Christopher Mills (Trevor Yacuboski)
Second quarter
S-FG, Elijah Hoffman, 29
S-Michael Ruisch 4 run (Hoffman kick)
S-Craig Roumes 8 fumble return (Hoffman kick)
S-Ruisch 8 run (Hoffman kick)
Fourth quarter
S-Xavier Briggs-DeVore 2 run (Hoffman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`S`M
First downs`20`11
Rushing-yards`36-166`31-45
Passing`18-32-1`13-21-0
Passing yards`158`193
Total offense`324`238
Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-1
Penalties-yards`5-50`5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Da’Avian Ellington 18-88; Xavier Briggs-DeVore 14-61, TD; Michael Ruisch 4-17, 2 TDs. Moravian: Roberto Diez 8-40; Carrington Smith 9-25; Sherwin Stewart 5-19; Christopher Mills 9-minus-39.
PASSING — Susquehanna: Ruisch 18-32-1, for 158 yards. Moravian: Mills 13-21-0, for 193 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Susquehanna: Mitch Carsley 6-58; Frank DePaola 3-46; Mikah Christian 2-13; Briggs-DeVore 1-12; Kyle Good 3-10; Tyler Musgrave 1-10; Ellington 1-8; Anthony McCoy 1-1. Moravian: Eddie Olsen 3-104, TD; Diez 2-26; Andrew Lelie 2-22; Smith 3-18; Trevor Cunningham 1-11; Sal Pagano 1-8; Stewart 1-4.