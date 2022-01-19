The Daily Item
MADISON, N.J. — Susquehanna rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit Wednesday at Drew, eventually taking the lead with two seconds left on two Danny Frauenheim free throws to grab a 76-74 road victory over the Rangers in Landmark Conference men’s basketball.
With 13:49 to play in the game, Susquehanna took a three-point lead at 55-52 edge after a free throw on a technical foul by junior Dominic Dunn.
The Rangers (10-6, 4-1 Landmark Conference) went on a 15-0 run capped by a free throw by Michael Kane with 8:50 remaining in the contest.
The River Hawks (11-4, 3-1 Landmark) slowly started to chip away at the Drew lead, making it a one-score game with 1:40 to go after a 3-pointer from senior Lukas Yurasits.
Drew responded with a layup on its next possession by Malcolm Newman to make the score 74-69 with a minute to play, but Jay Martin nailed a 3-pointer off a feed from Yurasits to trim the Ranger lead to 74-72. Drew missed the front end of a one-and-one with 40 seconds remaining, and Dunn connected on a turn-around jumper from the left elbow to tie the game at 74 with 20 seconds left.
On the ensuing inbounds play, Drew was fouled but once again missed the first free throw on a one-and-one, giving the ball back to Susquehanna. With eight seconds left, Frauenheim was fouled but the Rangers were not in the bonus, prompting a timeout by Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek.
After taking the inbound pass, Frauenheim drove to the hoop and was fouled with two seconds remaining, sinking both freebies to put Susquehanna up 74-72.
Drew’s three-pointer at the buzzer went off the front rim to give the win to the River Hawks.
Dunn finished with a team-leading 21 points. Yurasits and Martin each scored 14 points. Frauenheim had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steal.
Another big performance for Susquehanna came in the form of Jack Van Syckle, who tallied career highs in minutes (33) and rebounds (7), while also setting a season-bests with six points and two blocks.