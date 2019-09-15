BALTIMORE — Things seemed bleak for the Susquehanna football team early in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Johns Hopkins kicked a field goal with 12:19 left in the game to extend its lead to 17 points. The River Hawks hadn’t scored in more than 45 minutes of game time.
Susquehanna quickly turned things around, rallying for a 28-27 win over the seventh-ranked Blue Jays in the Centennial Conference opener for both teams.
The River Hawks (2-0) needed just 58 seconds to respond to the field goal that put Hopkins ahead 24-7.
Michael Ruisch threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Mikah Christian to cap a three-play, 77-yard drive. Susquehanna then forced Hopkins (1-1) to punt, and Kyle Battles’ punt was downed at Susquehanna’s 1-yard line.
The River Hawks moved the ball down the field, completing a 99-yard drive on a 2-yard touchdown run by Xavier Briggs-DaVore. That score pulled the River Hawks to within 24-21 with 5:39 left.
Hopkins got a pair of 18-yard completions from quarterback David Tammaro to have first-and-goal from the River Hawks’ 3.
On first down, Susquehanna’s Riley Gaughan stuffed a Dane Rogerson run for a 2-yard loss. Kashief Hyatt sacked Tammaro on the next play. After an incomplete pass, the Blue Jays kicked a field goal with two minutes left.
The River Hawks picked up a first down, and then a defensive pass interference penalty moved the ball into Hopkins territory. Ruisch found Briggs-DeVore for a 7-yard gain, and, after an incomplete pass, the River Hawks faced third-and-3 from the 41 with 34 seconds left.
Da’Avian Ellington rushed for 12 yards and a first down. Ruisch then threw an 18-yard pass to Frank DePaola for first down at the 11. On the next play, Ruisch and DePaola connected on scoring pass to tie the game with eight seconds left.
Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman kicked his fourth extra point of the game to cap the River Hawks’ comeback.
The River Hawks took the lead early, needing just 2:35 to score after the opening kickoff. Ellington finished that drive with an 11-yard touchdown. From that point, Hopkins dominated, rolling off 24 straight points to set up Susquehanna’s fourth-quarter rally.
Ellington and Briggs-DeVore each rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown. Ruisch finished 24-of-42 passing for 287 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. DePaola had eight catches for 95 yards, and Christian caught four passes for 88 yards.
The River Hawks face another top-10 team on the road next week when they head to No. 8 Muhlenberg. The Mules (2-0) defeated Dickinson 38-9 in their Centennial opener Saturday.