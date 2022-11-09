SELINSGROVE — Quincy Haughton was the lone returning starter from Susquehanna's conference-winning team when the season opened Wednesday, and the senior carried much of the scoring load in a rout.
Haughton scored a game-high 18 points, and the River Hawks broke open a close game in the second half for a 68-48 nonconference win over Arcadia at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Susquehanna also got 11 points from Howie Rankine Jr., 10 from Brandon Lavitt, and eight more with a team-high 10 rebounds off the bench from Emezie Egeonu.
The River Hawks lost seven of their top eight scorers — players who accounted for 65.2 points per game — from last season's 25-4 squad that went 13-1 in the Landmark Conference and won a game in the NCAA Division III tournament.
On Wednesday they started slow, turning over the ball twice in the first minute and falling behind Arcadia (formerly Beaver College) 6-0.
“First game, you’re gonna have those jitters,” said Haughton, one of the three seniors on the SU roster. “I think that’s what that was.”
The River Hawks (1-0) finally scored almost three minutes into the game when Lavitt converted a layup. Lavitt, along with fellow first-year player Billy Anderson, worked his way into the starting lineup.
Midway through the first half, Lavitt hit a jumper to give Susquehanna the lead for good at 16-14, though the margin was just three points (30-27) at the break. Egeonu led SU with eight points in the half.
“I didn’t think we played very well,” said Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek, now in his 35th season at the helm. “I thought we had the chance to be up maybe eight, and instead we were up three.”
The second half was a vastly different story. The River Hawks opened with a 20-6 run, fueled by seven points from Haughton, to take firm control. They limited Arcadia to 27.3% percent shooting in the second half (6-for-22), including a 1-for-6 clip from 3-point range.
“We take the defense very seriously in practice, and obviously it showed,” said Haughton.
Justin Money and Jaylen Watkins each scored 13 points to pace the Knights (0-1).
Marcinek complimented the team’s performance on the defensive end and praised their unselfish, team-oriented output on the offensive end.
“We knew who their two big guys were in Money and Watkins,” said Marcinek. “They just didn’t have enough pieces around them to fill in the scoring.”
Susquehanna senior Pat Corbett started at point guard, following in the footsteps of standout Danny Frauenheim, and played a solid game. He had four points, four rebounds, five assists and one turnover over 22 minutes of his first start.
“I thought he kind of steadied the ship for us,” said Marcinek. “He was kind of the floor general when we needed it, especially as we started stretching the lead out in the second half.”
The River Hawks travel to Allentown on Saturday to face Muhlenberg. The Mules won their opener 77-74 over Moravian.
SUSQUEHANNA 68, ARCADIA 48
Susquehanna (1-0)
Quincy Haughton 6-16 4-5 18; Howie Rankine 4-12 2-3 11; Brandon Lavitt 4-8 2-2 10; Emezie Egeonu 3-9 2-2 8; Marcus Mitchell 3-8 0-0 7; Luke Edwards 2-4 0-0 6; Pat Corbett 2-5 0-0 4; Billy Anderson 1-2 0-0 2; Audric Washington 1-2 0-0 2; Mu Salako 0-2 0-2 0; Allen Cieslak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 10-14 68.
Arcadia (0-1)
Justin Money 6-13 0-0 13; Jalen Watkins 6-9 1-4 13; Dom Vazquez 1-10 1-4 4; Darius Isaac 0-4 4-4 4; Kameron Parks 1-2 2-2 4; Dave Leh 1-2 0-0 3; Cole Walker 1-4 0-0 2; Sean Rafferty 1-1 0-0 2; Jamal Carr 1-1 0-0 2; Tre DiGuglielmo 0-2 1-1 1; Chris Williams 0-5 0-0 0; Corey Attivo 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-52 9-15 48.
Halftime: Susquehanna, 30-27. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 6-15 (Haughton 2-5; Edwards 2-4; Rankine 1-3; Mtchell 1-1; Corbett 0-1; Cieslak 0-1); Arcadia 3-11 (Money 1-3; Vazquez 1-3; Leh 1-1; Williams 0-4.). Rebounds: Susquehanna 41 (Egeonu 10); Arcadia 43 (Watkins 8); Assists: Susquehanna 11 (Corbett 5); Arcadia 10 (Vazquez 4); Steals: Susquehanna 10 (Rankine, Haughton, Egeonu 3 each); Arcadia 2 (Walker and Isaac 1 each); Turnovers: Susquehanna 4, Arcadia 18; Total fouls: Susquehanna 15, Arcadia 15. Fouled out: none.