BETHANY, W. Va. — Susquehanna scored the first seven points, went on a 26-7 run later in the first half, and cruised to a 90-47 win over Bethany on Friday night in its men’s basketball season opener.
The River Hawks led 37-12 with 5:28 left in the first half after a jumper by Matt LaCorte capped that 26-7 run.
Susquehanna used 18 players, 15 of whom scored in the dominant victory.
Zach Knecht scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting to lead the River Hawks. Thomas Sampson (12 points) and Bryce Butler (10) also reached double figures.
Susquehanna held a 28-15 advantage in rebounds. Bethany shot 34 percent from the field for the game, compared to 59 percent for the River Hawks.