BETHLEHEM — A week after escaping with a five-overtime road win, Susquehanna scored three first-quarter touchdowns on its way to a dominant 44-0 victory over Moravian in Centennial Conference football Saturday.
The River Hawks (3-0, 2-0) won their second straight conference road game after beating Franklin & Marshall 30-28 last week.
Michael Ruisch completed 21 of 26 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the first quarter.
Frankie Negrini scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to cap a game-opening eight-play, 72-yard drive to give Susquehanna an early lead.
Ruisch threw a touchdown on two of Susquehanna's next three drives, connecting with Kyle Good on a 6-yard score, and Michael Lefever on a 22-yard touchdown.
The River Hawks were forced to punt between the two touchdowns, but the Greyhounds fumbled on the return and Susquehanna recovered.
Ruisch and the River Hawks offense quickly took advantage.
Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman kicked field goals of 33 and 37 yards to stretch Susquehanna's lead to 27-0. Negrini scored on a 7-yard run with 55 seconds left in the second quarter to help the River Hawks to a 34-0 halftime lead.
Good scored on a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Hoffman made his third field goal of the game in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
The River Hawks host Dickinson next Saturday at 1 p.m. as Susquehanna seeks its first 4-0 start in more than a decade.
Susquehanna 44, Moravian 0
Susquehanna (3-0);21;13;7;3 — 44
Moravian (1-2);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Frankie Negrini 5 run (Ethan Hoffman kick)
S-Kyle Good 6 pass from Michael Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
S-Michael Lefever 22 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
Second quarter
S-FG, Hoffman 33
S-FG, Hoffman 37
S-Negrini 7 run (Hoffman kick)
Third quarter
S-Good 2 run (Hoffman kick)
Fourth quarter
S-FG, Hoffman 25
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;M
First downs;26;8
Rushes-yards;35-139;28-101
Passing;23-33-0;5-12-1
Passing yards;210;33
Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-3
Penalties-yards;7-71;9-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Frankie Negrini 11-39, 2 TDs; Dashon Bundy 7-36; Mikey Giancaspro 5-34; Will Cardew 6-22; Michael Lefever 1-7; Kyle Good 1-2, TD; Michael Ruisch 3-1; TEAM 1-(-2). Moravian: Nate Boyle 12-43; Angelo Macera 7-35; Isaac Cherry 4-16; Christopher Mills 3-8; Brad Bryan 1-4; Cory Little 1-(-5).
PASSING — Susquehanna: Ruisch 21-26-0, 200 yards, 2 TDs; Giancaspro 2-7-0, 10 yards. Moravian: Mills 5-11-1, 33 yards; Bryan 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Susquehanna: Eddie Nugent 4-59; Samuel Darrell 7-47; Lefever 2-37, TD; Negrini 3-33; Good 2-18, TD; Bryce Ellinger 3-10; Jacob Erb 1-4; Kyle Howes 1-2. Moravian: Little 1-15; Boyle 1-8; Romello Walters 1-4; Nick Petros 1-3; Trevor Cunningham 1-3.