Defense has been a calling card for Susquehanna football since defensive coordinator Pat Ruley took over before the 2017 season.
Ruley’s Twitter bio lists him as the “Leader of the Wild Dogs,” a nickname the River Hawks’ defense has adopted.
“Coach brought it to us our sophomore year when he came in,” said senior Cole Dixon, a preseason All-American at linebacker. “He showed us this video about these African wild dogs, and how they survive in nature every day. What it is is teamwork, hard work and determination, knowing that they need to go out and eat every day. We’ve got to act like it’s our last day if we don’t eat.”
Susquehanna’s defense has bought into that mentality.
“The wild dogs, every day presents a new challenge for them,” said senior cornerback Danial Shelton, another preseason All-American. “That’s how we come out and attack. We work our hardest. It’s a teamwork thing. You’re only as strong as the weakest link in your pack.”
Susquehanna head coach Tom Perkovich, who is in charge of the team’s offense, knows how hard it is go against his defense.
“We’re really fast and physical on defense,” Perkovich said. “The guys up front come back; we’ve been pretty stout there. The linebacker crew has been really, really, really tough for me on offense to have to block and figure that out.”
In 2018, Susquehanna led the Centennial Conference in pass efficiency defense (99.9 rating), fewest passing touchdowns allowed (seven) and fewest yards per play allowed (4.2) while ranking second in the league in pass defense (179.2 yards/game). In 2017, the River Hawks led the conference in total defense and pass defense.
The River Hawks aren’t satisfied with that, though.
“We’ve just got to stay focused and battle,” Dixon said.
“We need to improve every area of our defense — we’re trying to be No. 1 in the country,” Shelton said.
The defense will have to be good if the River Hawks want to win the Centennial Conference. Johns Hopkins and Muhlenberg tied for the title last season, and both teams reached the national quarterfinals.
“We talk to the kids a lot about finishing things, and making sure we can take the next step,” Perkovich said. “Our kids have worked incredibly hard in the offseason and throughout preseason. I’m excited to get us back on the field.”
Offensively, the River Hawks will likely go as far as sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch carries them. Ruisch passed for 1,572 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
“There’s definitely been growth in his overall knowledge of the system — where he should be looking, what the reads are ... things like that,” Perkovich said. “I think he has a better grasp overall of what we’re running and why we’re running it.”
Senior wide receiver Mitch Carsley — who led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2018 — has seen growth from Ruisch.
“He has a lot more confidence,” Carsley said. “As a freshman coming into our offense, it’s not easy to pick up, especially as a quarterback. This year, he’s picked it up so much more. ... He knows where the ball needs to be. He knows the concepts.”
The receivers, led by Carsley, give Ruisch a lot of weapons.
“Wide receiver, as an entire group, we’re probably the most talented group I’ve seen top to bottom in all my years of coaching,” Perkovich said. “We definitely aren’t lacking for speed. We’ve got to continue to improve in our blocking. That’s something we’ve put a huge emphasis on with those guys.”
The biggest thing for the River Hawks offense is consistency.
“One of the big things we need to improve on is consistency,” Carsley said. “We would have games where we would start off really hot, and then taper off at the end of the game. Or we’d have games where we start off really slow, and pick it up at the end. We need to be strong throughout the entire game.
“If we put a whole game together, there’s not a team we can’t beat that’s in our conference.”