SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Conner Seipel, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, proved to be too much inside for Susquehanna University on Saturday night during the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Seipel scored 33 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for host Wittenberg as the Tigers held off the River Hawks for a 77-73 victory in the first meeting between the schools since the 1962-63 season.
Wittenberg (28-2) will face Mount Union, a 90-77 winner over York College, in next weekend’s Sweet 16. Susquehanna’s season comes to a close with a 21-8 record and a Landmark Conference regular-season and tournament championship.
The Tigers led by eight points after a Landon Martin three-point play with two minutes left in the game. Jay Martin scored off a feed from Bryce Butler before Zach Knecht made two foul shots with 1:12 left in the game to bring the River Hawks back within 70-66.
Wittenberg’s James Johson — 0-of-3 until that point in the game — hit a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to push the Tigers lead back to seven at 73-66. Martin hit a 3-pointer for the River Hawks with 25 seconds left to cut the lead to four at 73-69.
Seipel knocked down two foul shots with 22 seconds left to push the lead back to six. Danny Frauenheim made two foul shots, before Jordan Pumroy made just one of two for the Tigers. That left Wittenberg with a five-point lead with 13 seconds left. Martin made two of three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with six seconds left to cut the lead to 76-73.
Johnson hit 1 of 2 foul shots with five seconds left to make it a two-possession lead for the Tigers.
Martin, who scored 15 points off the bench, helped the River Hawks to an eight-point advantage early in the first half, his jumper with 12:45 left made it 18-10. Susquehanna maintained that lead for most of the first half until Wittenberg scored 11 straight points started by a three-point play by Seipel.
Susquehanna would never lead again.
Johnson finished with 13 points and Martin had 12 points for Wittenberg. Lukas Yurasits led Susquehanna with 22 points, while Zachary Knecht finished with 14 points and nine boards.
NCAA Division III Tournament
Second round
Wittenberg 77, Susquehanna 73
Susquehanna (21-8)
Matt Lacorte 2-10 0-0 4; Zachary Knecht 4-5 6-6 14; Danny Frauenheim 2-9 2-2 6; Lukas Yurasits 8-16 3-3 22; Bryce Butler 1-7 0-0 2; Jordan Harnum 1-1 0-0 2; Mike Kempski 1-3 0-0 3; Howie Rankine, Jr. 0-0 0-0 0; Jay Martin 5-8 4-5 15; Wes Simons 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 26-64 16-17 73.
Wittenberg (28-2)
James Johnson 5-8 2-3 13; Connor Seipel 12-16 9-9 33; Landon Martin 4-9 3-3 12; Jordan Pumroy 1-3 1-3 4; Jake Bertemes 2-8 2-3 6; Brice Hill 0-1 0-0 0; Rashaad Ali-Shakir 2-7 0-0 4; Ridge Young 0-0 0-1 0; Levi Boettcher 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 28-55 17-22 77.
Halftime: Wittenberg, 36-33. 3-point goals: SU 5-19 (Lacorte 0-6; Frauenheim 0-1; Yurasits 3-6; Butler 0-3; Kempski 1-1; Martin 1-2); Wittenberg 4-17 (Johnson 1-4; Martin 1-3; Pumroy 1-3; Bertemes 0-1; Hill 0-1; Ali-Shakir 0-3; Boettcher 1-2). Rebounds: SU 23 (Knecht 9); Wittenberg 39 (Seipel 14). Assists: SU 12 (Frauenheim 4); Wittenberg 15 (Bertemes 5); Steals: SU 7 (Frauenheim and Butler, 2 each); Wittenberg 5 (Martin 2); Blocks: SU 2 (Knecht and Simons); Wittenberg 8 (Seipel 4); Turnovers: SU 13, Wittenberg 20; Total fouls: SU 24, Wittenberg 16. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A: 1,263.