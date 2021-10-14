The Daily Item
After a bye week, Susquehanna will take the field tonight for a rare Friday game.
The River Hawks, ranked No. 20 in the d3football.com poll, host Gettysburg at 6 p.m.
Susquehanna (5-0, 4-0 Centennial) is off to its best start since 2000, and has won 13 straight games dating to 2019. The River Hawks are one of 28 remaining unbeaten teams in Division III.
Susquehanna has outscored its opponents 211-75 so far this season, winning three games by 34 or more points.
The visiting Bullets (1-4, 1-3) lost 54-19 to Muhlenberg in their most recent game two weeks ago. Gettysburg has lost three games by 24 or more points.
Offensively, Gettysburg averages 70 yards rushing and 190 yards passing per game. Nick Riggio leads the Bullets with 31.8 rushing yards per game.
It has been difficult to run against the River Hawks, who have limited opponents to 2.2 yards per carry and 63.2 rushing yards per game.
Gettysburg junior quarterback Mason Stolarik is 75-of-132 passing for 858 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.
The Bullets have allowed 319.4 passing yards per game, which should bode well for Susquehanna quarterback Michael Ruisch.
Ruisch has completed 64% of his passes for 1,153 yards. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.
Ruisch has spread the ball around this season as six players have between 10 and 18 catches, and six players have between 100 and 230 receiving yards.
Samuel Darrell leads the River Hawks with 18 catches, and Kyle Good has a team-high 229 receiving yards.