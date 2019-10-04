SELINSGROVE — For the second time in three weeks Tom Perkovich will take his team onto the field against a squad coached by a former a Susquehanna staffer.
The River Hawks coach said former Susquehanna defensive coordinator Brad Fordyce has been doing a great job as he tries to resurrect the program at Dickinson College.
“He’s getting close,” Perkovich said. “He has some good players.”
Susquehanna hosts Dickinson at 6 p.m. Saturday at Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium.
The only loss for the River Hawks came in overtime at Muhlenberg, which is coached by former Susquehanna offensive coordinator Nate Milne, two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Perkovich and his players are riding the wave of a decisive 35-14 Centennial Conference victory over previously unbeaten Franklin & Marshall last week.
“I think our kids got a taste of how we need to play, how we need to come out with energy and focus and execution,” Perkovich said.
He said the players must focus on themselves more so than the opponents, and he noted that the loss to the Mules was not because his team played poorly.
“It’s not like we went to Muhlenberg and laid an egg,” Perkovich said. “We competed the whole game against a good team. It didn’t go our way, but it’s not like we got our butts whipped.”
Dickinson (2-2, 1-2) is improving under Fordyce, and the Red Devils have a multi-faceted offense.
“They feed off some big plays with the wide receivers,” Perkovich said. “They find ways to move the ball around to their top guys.”
The two wideouts are juniors Daniel Salamone (19 catches, 366 yards, two touchdowns) and Chris Longo (21-347). Quarterback Tim Graham has passed for 822 yards and three TDs, with four interceptions.
Perkovich said the River Hawks need to stop the Red Devils’ running game, which is led by junior Phillip Butler (45 carries, 278 yards, three touchdowns).
“We have to make sure we limit him,” Perkovich said. “We have to limit their big plays. That will be a big key.”
Perkovich also said Dickinson’s linebackers, senior James Turner and junior Brian Snow are very good. Turner was an All-American last year.
Perkovich said the Devils do a nice job with schemes and formations to make it hard for the defense.
‘We must make sure that if we do have match-ups that we think are positive for us, we have to take advantage,” he said.
While limiting big plays with its defense, Susquehanna will continue to try to make big plays of its own in an offense that has been balanced through four games.
Sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch is 85-of-135 passing for 1,094 yards and 10 TDs.
A pair of seniors — wide receiver Mikah Christian (14-307) and tight end Anthony McCoy (9-126) — have had the hot hand. McCoy caught three TD passes and Christian caught two in last week’s win. Junior Da’Avian Ellington, with a pair of 63-yard TD runs this season, leads the running game.
The River Hawks’ defense had a shutout going last week until F&M picked up two late TDs. One came on an interception off a deflection and the other came in the final seconds against the reserves.
Senior linebackers Craig Roumes and Cole Dixon lead the Hawks with 35 and 26 tackles, respectively, and sophomore safety L’Trell Bradley has both SU interceptions.
Roumes said that the defense’s goal is to get a shutout.
“We’ll build off of this, definitely,” he said of the team’s performance against the Diplomats.
The first night game at Susquehanna in several years has the coaches and players excited, Perkovich said.
“It’s the first one in my time here,” he said. “It will be a cool atmosphere.”