SELINSGROVE — Brandon Lavitt had not made a 3-pointer all season for the Susquehanna men's basketball team, 0-for-7 on the year for three-pointers. He was told to no longer shoot them.
With the River Hawks down by five with 47 seconds left on Saturday against league-leading Catholic, he shot one.
His rare make was part of a critical late surge for Susquehanna, which scored the final eight points of the game Saturday to stun the Cardinals 78-77 at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Catholic is now 21-2 with both of its losses coming to Susquehanna. The River Hawks are now 14-9, winning 11 of 13 since a 3-6 start.
Lavitt, who hadn’t made a 3-pointer since high school, drained the long-range shot, making it a one-possession game in the biggest contest of the year. On the ensuing possession, Howie Rankine stole the ball away and converted a layup on the other end, knotting the game at 77 with 35 seconds left.
The late tie seem unthinkable nine minutes earlier. The River Hawks were down 12 points. Even more, they happened to be playing Catholic, a team that had only lost one game in the entire season.
How did it get here?
Susquehanna (14-9, 8-3 Landmark) jumped out a 27-8 lead on Saturday afternoon thanks in large part to Rankine scoring 14 points in the first six minutes of the game.
“That momentum carried us a lot of the way through the first half,” said Rankine, who finished with 26 points. “It also tells us that you can expect them to go on a run.”
Catholic (21-2, 10-2) did indeed go on a run. The Cardinals outscored the River Hawks 31-13 over the final 11 minutes of the first half.
It only got worse for the River Hawks. Catholic, coached by former Bucknell assistant Aaron Kelly, opened the second half on a 14-2 run. SU couldn’t buy a bucket, and it seemed like the Cardinals were getting every bounce and every whistle.
When Tommy Kelly drained a three-ball with just under nine minutes left to play, the Catholic lead grew to 12.
“We were dead and buried,” said SU coach Frank Marcinek.
Then the shots started to fall for the River Hawks. Rankine looked like the player he was in the opening minutes of the game, Lavitt was bullying the Cardinal big men down low, and every player on the floor contributed at least one basket.
In a rocky, topsy-turvy affair, one thing stayed constant: Lavitt was being left wide-open at the 3-point line.
“Mid-range is more my game,” said Lavitt. “The 15-footer, that’s my favorite shot.”
At the moment, down by multiple possessions and the clock ticking down, it didn’t matter what Lavitt’s favorite shot was. He was wide open, the Catholic defenders dared him to shoot the ball.
“You know, push came to shove,” said a laughing Lavitt following the game.
Lavitt’s triple set up Rankine’s steal and score, which left the game tied with 35 seconds left to play. The River Hawks forced a miss, Lavitt grabbed the rebound, sprinted downcourt and went up for the game-winning layup with three seconds to go.
Lavitt was fouled, sending him to the line for two shots. He made the first, which would be enough to seal the 78-77 win.
“They just hung around,” said Marcinek. “They believed in each other.”
The win effectively seals a home-playoff game for SU. The River Hawks need to win one out of their next two games (Goucher and Moravian) to officially clinch a semifinal game in the O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The road to the Landmark title still runs through Catholic, which has only lost two games this season. Both were to the SU, but Rankine doesn’t see that being a problem.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times in one year, but it’s nothing we haven’t done before.”
Also in the game, Rankine broke the Landmark Conference single-season regular-season steal record.
"Truthfully, I hadn't even thought about it or even knew about it until somebody told me in the huddle," said Rankine. "It means a lot to me, considering I played with the person who set the record beforehand (Jay Martin)."
Both the SU men’s and women’s teams were celebrating senior day. The women lost the first game of the doubleheader 75-41, with Keegan Douglas scoring a career-high 21 points to lead the way for the Cardinals. Julia Pinckert was SU’s leading scorer with 9 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Susquehanna 78, Catholic 77
Susquehanna (14-9)
Howie Rankine Jr. 9-19 4-9 26; Brandon Lavitt 5-14 3-5 14; Quincy Haughton 4-8 2-2 11; Jackson Van Wagener 4-8 2-2 11; Audric Washington 4-5 0-1 8; Billy Anderson 3-6 0-1 6; Marcus Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2; Luke Edwards 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 11-20 78.
Catholic (21-2)
Jesse Hafemeister 6-12 5-6 18; Tommy Kelly 5-11 2-2 14; Sean Neylon 4-11 2-3 12; Jake Melady 3-4 2-2 10; Dan Buckley 2-4 3-4 8; Jake Timby 2-3 0-0 6; Pat Buckley 2-3 0-0 5; Brian Herbert 1-3 0-0 2; Charley Hepting 1-4 0-0 2; Jack Kouba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 14-17 77.
Halftime: Susquehanna, 40-39. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 7-19 (Rankine Jr. 4-6; Lavitt 1-1; Haughton 1-3; Van Wagener 1-5; Anderson 0-1; Mitchell 0-1; Edwards 0-2); Catholic 11-24 (Timby 2-2; Melady 2-3; Kelly 2-3; Neylon 2-6; P. Buckley 1-1; D. Buckley 1-2; Hafemeister 1-4; Herbert 0-1; Hepting 0-1; Kouba 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 39 (Haughton and Lavitt 8 each); Catholic 35 (Hafemeister 10); Assists: Susquehanna 6 (Van Wagener 2); Catholic 11 (Neylon and Hafemeister 3 each); Steals: Susquehanna 7 (Rankine Jr. 4); Catholic 2 (P. Buckey and Herbert 1 each); Turnovers: Susquehanna 7, Catholic 11; Total fouls: Susquehanna 16, Catholic 19. Fouled out: none
WOMEN’S
Catholic 75, Susquehanna 41
Catholic (17-6)
Keegan Douglas 9-13 0-0 21; Sarah White 2-6 2-2 8; Amelia Baldo 2-4 2-2 7; Erin Doherty 3-10 0-0 7; Kaleigh Beirne 3-4 0-0 6; Anna Scoblick 2-2 2-4 6; Molly Aromando 1-1 2-2 5; Rachel Bussanich 2-7 0-0 5; Erin Thompson 2-7 0-0 5; Carly Mulvaney 1-7 0-0 3; Sammie McCarter 1-2 0-0 2; Kathryn Greenhut 0-1 0-0 0; Alexa Kenah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 8-10 75.
Susquehanna (9-14)
Julia Pinckert 4-8 0-0 9; Kaitlyn Lynch 2-12 2-2 7; Julia Roth 2-10 2-4 6; Isabella Schwabe 1-3 3-4 5; Olivia Brandt 1-5 2-4 4; Carly George 1-1 2-2 4; Kate Hildebrandt 1-1 0-0 2; Nessa Sabol 1-3 0-1 2; Madison Miller 1-1 0-0 2; Kenzie Selvaggi 0-7 0-0 0; Lauren Klein 0-4 0-2 0. Totals 14-55 11-19 41.
Halftime: Catholic, 36-19. 3-point goals: Catholic 11-26 (Douglas 3-3; White 2-6; Aromando 1-1; Baldo 1-1; Bussanich 1-2; Thompson 1-3; Doherty 1-3; Mulvaney 1-6; McCarter 0-1); Susquehanna 2-19 (Pinckert 1-4; Lynch 1-6; Brandt 0-3; Selvaggi 0-6). Rebounds: Catholic 36 (Scoblick 9); Susquehanna 47 (Roth 12); Assists: Catholic 17 (Scoblick 4); Susquehanna 9 (Brandt and Selvaggi 2 each); Steals: Catholic 12 (White 3); Susquehanna 9 (Lynch 2); Turnovers: Catholic 13, Susquehanna 25; Total fouls: Catholic 20, Susquehanna 21. Fouled out: Selvaggi, Lynch.