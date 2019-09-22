ALLENTOWN — Susquehanna entered Saturday’s game looking for its second consecutive win over a top-10 team, but the River Hawks fell 24-17 in overtime to No. 8 Muhlenberg.
Mark Riggio rushed for a 3-yard touchdown on Muhlenberg’s first possession of overtime, and Susquehanna (2-1, 1-1 Centennial Conference) failed to convert on fourth down on its possession, ending the game and giving Muhlenberg the win.
“We just didn’t finish things the way we needed to,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said, adding that he was to blame for failing to adjust on offense.
“There’s just too much inconsistency with us right now. We’re up and down with it, and that’s on the play-caller, and that’s me.”
Susquehanna started slowly on offense, punting on three of its first four possessions. The other ended when quarterback Michael Ruisch threw an interception in Muhlenberg (3-0, 2-0) territory.
The River Hawks held Mulhenberg to two touchdowns in regulation, which gave the offense a chance to get back into the game.
“The defense played amazing today,” Ruisch said. “We just didn’t do our part on offense.”
“We had a lot of opportunities, and we didn’t do a great job,” Perkovich said. “They pressured the quarterback a lot, and we didn’t have a ton of answer there.”
Muhlenberg took a 7-3 lead into halftime, with its lone first-half score coming a 2-yard touchdown run by Ryan Curtiss. That scoring drive was set up by a blocked punt.
Susquehanna’s only first-half points came on a 35-yard field goal by Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman.
Curtiss also finished off the first possession of the second half, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from Michael Hnatkowksy to cap a 13-play, 72-yard drive that took almost eight minutes off the clock.
Susquehanna followed with a long drive of its own, ending with a 14-yard rushing touchdown from Ruisch, cutting the Mules lead to four.
“I thought we executed real well on that drive to start the second half,” Perkovich said.
Trailing by a touchdown with just over two and a half minutes remaining, the Susquehanna defense forced a turnover on downs to give the offense a chance to tie the game late.
Susquehanna faced a fourth down with less than a minute left. Ruisch avoided a rush and dumped a pass off to Kyle Good, who picked up 7 yards and kept Susquehanna alive.
Two plays later, Ruisch escaped pressure once again — ducking out of a defensive lineman’s grasp — and hit Mikah Christian in the back of the end zone with 34 seconds left. The extra point tied the game and forced overtime.
“We were targeting that corner … I knew Mikah could beat him. He’s fast,” Ruisch said about the play. “I just had to get away from the rush and give him a shot.”
Susquehanna returns home next week to face Franklin and Marshall (3-0, 2-0).
“I know we’re going to compete hard, all the way to the end,” Perkovich said. “(For) anyone that looks at us — we’re right there. We’re in every single game, and I’m proud of that. But we have to figure out how to win them. That’s the big thing.”
MUHLENBERG 24, SUSQUEHANNA 17, OT
Muhlenberg`7`0`7`3`7 — 24
Susquehanna`0`3`7`7`0 — 17
First quarter
M-Ryan Curtiss 2 run (Todd Spirt kick)
Second quarter
S-FG, Hoffman 35
Third quarter
M-Curtiss 17 pass from Michael Hnatkowsky (Spirt kick)
S-Michael Ruisch 14 run (Hoffman kick)
Fourth quarter
M-Spirt 35 FG
S-Mikah Christian 36 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
Overtime
M-Mark Riggio 3 run (Spirt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`S`M
First downs`22`15
Rushes-yards`33-91`36-89
Passing`25-40-2`15-27-1
Passing yards`253`159
Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-0
Penalties`10-66`4-50
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Da’Avian Ellington 14-51; Xavier Briggs-De Vore 7-41; Michael Ruisch 9-2, TD. Muhlenberg: James Diggs 16-45; Mark Riggio 12-27, TD; Michael Hnatkowsky 3-12; Ryan Curtiss 4-9, TD
PASSING — Susquehanna: Michael Ruisch 23-36-2, 242 yards, TD; Hezekiah Patterson 2-3-0, 11 yards. Muhlenberg: Michael Hnatkowsky 15-27-1, 159 yards, TD
RECEIVING — Susquehanna: Mikah Christian 4-75, TD; Frank DePaola 4-49; Kyle Good 6-44; Mitch Carsley 4-37; Anthony McCoy 2-26. Muhlenberg: Mitch Daniel 6-46; Ryan Curtiss 3-40, TD; Nick Ugarte 4-37; Max Kirin 2-36